The new generation of domestic CPU Loongson 3A6000 is released on CCTV: Chinese CPUs do not need to rely on any foreign authorized technology – Fast Technology – Technology changes the future

New generation of domestic CPU Loongson 3A6000 released on CCTV: Chinese CPUs do not need to rely on any foreign authorized technology

Kuai Technology News on November 28, Today, the new generation of domestic CPU Loongson 3A6000 was released. CCTV forwarded the topic saying that Chinese CPUs do not need to rely on any foreign authorized technology.

It is understood that Loongson 3A6000 adopts the command system and architecture independently designed in my country. There is no need to rely on any foreign authorized technology. It is a new generation of general-purpose processor independently developed and independently controllable in my country. It can run a variety of cross-platform applications to meet various large-scale and complex desktop application scenarios.

Its launch marks that my country’s independently developed CPUs have reached a new height in terms of independent controllability and product performance. The performance of my country’s independently developed CPUs has reached the level of international mainstream products.

Also launched at the same time is the printer main control chip Loongson 2P0500. This is the first domestic printer main control chip based on an independent command system. As the core control component of the printing/scanning machine, the successful development of Loongson 2P0500 will help promote more domestic printers to the market.

According to reports, 3A6000 is benchmarked against Intel’s 10th generation Core processor, clocked at 2.5GHz, and designed with four large cores and four small cores. Single-threaded general-purpose processing performance is 60% higher than that of the previous generation, and multi-threading is approximately doubled. Supports 128-bit vector processing extension instructions (LSX) and 256-bit advanced vector processing extension instructions (LASX), and supports simultaneous multi-threading technology (SMT2). It also integrates a dual-channel DDR4-3200 controller and a secure and trusted module, which can provide secure startup solutions and national secret (SM2, SM3, SM4, etc.) application support.

In August this year, Loongson 3A6000, a new generation of quad-core processor based on the Dragon architecture, was successfully taped out. According to official tests, the Loongson 3A6000 quad-core processor has a SPEC CPU 2006 base single-threaded integer and floating-point performance of 43.1 points and 54.6 points respectively at a frequency of 2.5GHz. Multi-threading can reach 155 points and 140 points. In addition, DDR4-3200 dual-channel memory bandwidth exceeds 42GB/s, and the measured Unixbench score exceeds 7400 points. The overall performance is comparable to Intel’s 10th generation Core quad-core processor launched in 2020.

According to reports, the Loongson 3A6000 processor adopts the Dragon architecture of the Loongson independent instruction system. The Dragon architecture, from the top-level architecture to the instruction functions and ABI standards, is all designed independently without the need for foreign authorization.

