The Influence of Modern Daily Life in Costume Dramas: A Closer Look at the Trend and Artistic Expression

treatment of personal attitudes towards the opposite sex. This is very different from the traditional image of a beautiful and virtuous woman in ancient costume dramas. The male characters in these modern daily life dramas are also more open and emotionally involved, which is different from the stern and conservative image of men in ancient costume dramas. As for the language, the dialogue in these modern daily life costume dramas is more modern and colloquial. The characters use modern terms and expressions, breaking the traditional poetic and elegant language commonly used in ancient costume dramas.

Conclusion: Reflections on the trend of modern daily life in costume dramas

The emergence and prevalence of the trend of modern daily life in costume dramas are closely related to the changes in consumer demand and artistic expression. The consumption demand of young netizens has greatly influenced the production and creativity of costume dramas, promoting the portrayal of modern characters and contemporary daily life in ancient settings. The strong subjectivity consciousness and aesthetic demands of the young audience have led to the dissolution of ancient etiquette and the use of modern language in these costume dramas.

It is crucial to reflect on the extent to which modern elements are injected into costume dramas and to consider whether these dramas are suitable for the expression of modern daily life. While modern elements may attract a younger audience, it is important to preserve the authenticity and cultural significance of ancient costume dramas. Finding a balance between modern appeal and historical authenticity will be key in creating successful and meaningful costume dramas in the future.