Beidahuang Agricultural Co., Ltd. 853 Branch Company Promotes “Second Entrepreneurship” High-quality Development Documentary

□Bai Xue Guo Fei Zhang Tong Our reporter Jiang Bin Liu Chang

The new journey of “Second Entrepreneurship” is the most beautiful April day in the world.

853 Branch’s aircraft aeronautical operations improve the quality and efficiency of agricultural production.Photo by Tengfei Baixue

How to break through the barriers of thought? How to solve the solidification of the business model? Where is the breakthrough of “accompanied flight” and “win-win”? In 2023, the 853rd Branch of Beidahuang Agricultural Co., Ltd. leads the development breakthrough with ideological breakthrough, strives to be “the vanguard of the ‘second entrepreneurship'” and “the pioneer of activating the ‘new engine’ of corporate economic benefits”. On this piece of land commonly known as Yanxiang in Wodao, the sons and daughters of Yanxiang are aiming at new goals. Taking advantage of the “spring breeze”, they are making full efforts to “start a second business“, accelerate the creation of an “upgraded version” of the regional economy, and welcome another development “Spring”.

In April, Fangfei, the reporter walked in the land of Yanxiang, and felt the aggressiveness, creativity and energy of this hot land.

On the field of hope, the agricultural mechanization of the 853 Branch Company has become the “backbone” of grain production.Photo by Peng Lu and Guo Fei

Icebreaker Actions “Breakthrough” to Solve Problems

Only by “breaking the ice” in thought can there be a “breakthrough” in action. Accompanied by the order of “emancipating the mind and marching towards a new journey”, the 853 branch quickly set off a “brainstorm” to emancipate the mind. In the large-scale discussion and action, the company focused on planning reform and development ideas, preventing and defusing major risks and challenges, and solving urgent and anxious problems of employees and the public, and led party members and cadres to improve their capabilities and change their style of work.

At a seminar, Li Wenpeng, general manager of the branch, said: “Emancipating the mind is not a ‘show’. We must recognize the situation, find out, analyze, and solve problems in connection with reality, and focus on solving the problems that restrict the development of the enterprise. A powerful motivator for entrepreneurship.”

Various units and departments have carried out large-scale discussions, large-scale learning, and large-scale research activities. In the seventh management area, the staff sat around and started to increase the income of employees, and carried out in-depth discussions and exchanges around the fields of “finance, agriculture, and services”, and two “golden ideas” emerged spontaneously; the staff of the Ministry of Agricultural Production Hearing the order, he moved to the front line, combined with the current spring plowing production work, communicated with the growers in depth, and solved 18 difficult problems.

The 853 branch company does a good job of “health checkup” to grasp the initiative of soil health.Photo by Peng Lu and Lu Jing

Ideas collided to create sparks of wisdom, and discussions condensed consensus… 15 seminars and exchanges, 25 door-to-door lectures, 47 learning exchanges, 25 opinions and suggestions collected, and 3 questions that were investigated… One by one is restricted The bottleneck of enterprise development surfaced, and a series of scientific and good strategies came into being.

“Looking at the moment, it is of great significance to emancipate the mind, and the ‘second entrepreneurship’ is the right time.” Li Wenpeng, general manager of the branch, said on different occasions: “It is necessary to further promote the unification of party members and cadres in emancipating their minds, and truly grasp Work hard, improve capabilities in the implementation of rectification, and provide strong ideological synergy for the new journey of ‘second entrepreneurship’.”

The intelligent large-scale agricultural machinery of the 853 Branch has added power to modern large-scale agriculture.Photo by Peng Lu

Model innovation and efficient operation to promote development

Broaden the boundaries of thinking and innovate business models. In the new journey of starting the “Second Entrepreneurship” of the Great Northern Wilderness, the 853 Branch has learned and learned from the “Beian Model” to explore and implement the “family farm as the basis, large farms to coordinate small farms, small farms, A two-tier management system combining centralization and decentralization”.

At the large-scale family farm director and supervisor election meeting held in the 14th management area, the branch company issued letters of appointment to the 6 large-scale family farm directors and 14 supervisors elected. Strengthening the supervision of large-scale family farms is one of the highlights of this innovative agricultural management service system. Through the establishment of a system of supervisors, APP supervision and regular meetings, the growers in family farms can understand the operation level, operation standards, risk protection, and expenditure information at the first time, and can effectively curb the abuse of power and inaction by managers. the occurrence of the situation.

Liu Wensheng, director of the fifth large-scale family farm, said: “In the past, I farmed the land myself, but now I am responsible for everyone in the family farm. Next, I will discuss the next spring plowing plan with the agricultural technicians in the management area. The head of the family farm has lived up to everyone’s trust in me.”

“In order to ensure the healthy and stable operation of family farms. We provide full guidance and supervision on agricultural production technology and standardized operations to ensure consistent planting standards, consistent cultivation models, consistent locomotive configurations, and consistent management services, and ultimately achieve the effect of saving costs and increasing profits. “Said Zhang Lei, deputy general manager of the branch.

In order to implement the “Beian Model” large-scale operation demonstration site, the 853 branch study delegation went to Zhaoguang Farm Co., Ltd. 700 kilometers away for investigation and study, and sought the road to jade by taking stones from other mountains.

“Before I came here, I had collected some problems that might arise in the development of large-scale family farms, and I wanted to solve them through this study tour.” Sun Hailong, director of the 14th management area of ​​853 Branch, said happily, “Through this investigation and study, I have a deeper understanding of the ‘Beian Model’. This new agricultural management service model combining centralization and decentralization can bring tangible results to branches and growers. It is really Make farming more professional and easier.”

Now, the pilot agricultural management service system of the 853 branch has been established. This new type of land management model combining centralization and decentralization will bring about a benign change in the standardization of production management and modelization of business services for the branch company, and activate the endogenous driving force for high-quality development.

853 Branch Rice Super Seedling Greenhouse Base.Photo by Peng Lu and Zhen Donghao

Accompanying flight outside the territory to gather advantages and add power

“It is necessary to strengthen cooperation in land reclamation and enhance the ability to radiate and drive surrounding areas.” Deepen cooperation in land reclamation and open up breakthroughs in “accompanied flight” and “win-win”. The 853 branch vigorously implements the “going out” strategy, and contributes to the rural revitalization and the promotion of the “Northern Great Wilderness Model”.

“Seeing the large-scale, mechanized, standardized, technological, and intelligent modern agriculture of 853 Branch, I am more confident in our cooperation this year.” Zhang Hongyuan, Secretary of the Party Branch of Farm Village, Hongsheng Town, Fujin City, said Said after signing a full-scale land trusteeship service contract with the branch company. In order to extend the high-standard and high-quality development strategy of Beidahuang group operation, factory planting, systematic construction, digital management and control, capitalized marketing and service-oriented profitability to the vast rural areas, the branch company takes the principle of “showing farmers and leading With the goal of working for farmers and helping them earn money, we will continue to expand the radius of cooperation within the province.

Up to now, it has signed a full trusteeship agreement with Fujin City, Baoqing County and other surrounding villages for 64,025 mu. At the same time, it plans to drive the completion of 300,000 mu of single-link trusteeship for Baoqing and Fujin surrounding villages. Through continuous exploration and practice, a closed-loop operation mode of the entire agricultural industrial chain has been gradually formed, which has effectively guaranteed the promotion of the rural revitalization strategy and accelerated the development process of land reclamation and agricultural economic integration.

The 853 branch promotes full coverage of green production and standardized production, and achieves the overall goal of stabilizing grain, increasing income and adjusting structure.Photo by Peng Lu

“The advanced planting model of 853 has been spread among our farmers. No, today I took the initiative to find the secretary of the party branch of our village, hoping to entrust my family’s land to the 853 Farm Service Center.” Bao Qing Yang Ming, a villager in Dongxing Village, Chaoyang Township, County said.

According to Guo Yuzhu, Director of the Agricultural Comprehensive Service Center of the branch company: “In the next step, we will rely on the new opportunity of ‘second entrepreneurship’ in the Great Northern Wilderness, and through the whole process and full technology of the land trusteeship agricultural service model, we will accelerate the development of modern agriculture from the ‘small incision’. ‘Start and strive to achieve a win-win situation for all three parties.”

All the past is a prelude, only struggle continues. This year, the 853 branch will find out the correct positioning, determine the goals, refine the measures, build a new pattern, seek new development together, and strive to start a new journey of “second entrepreneurship”.