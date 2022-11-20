After being the first to be launched in China with tens of thousands of fans, on November 18, the brand-new smart genie #1 brought the newest member to the majority of Chinese users—Pulse heart-moving version. Its official retail price is 229,000 yuan (excluding 2022 New energy subsidies and paid options). Immediately place an order to lock the four-fold close friend rights of atmosphere BUFF, personality BUFF, charging BUFF, and heartbeat BUFF. In addition, smart officially announced the price of the subscription package function, and provides three subscription methods of monthly, annual or permanent activation, providing users with flexible subscription options.

On the occasion of the official launch of the brand-new smart elf #1 Pulse heartbeat version, smart launched the “72-hour heartbeat journey” online live broadcast event on the cloud, joining hands with well-known host Wu Xin, Christopher Raxxy designer Shen William, and many cross-border talents Together with smart user representatives, we will jointly unlock a more interesting way to open smart urban life.

The year 2022 is not only the first year of smart’s comprehensive rejuvenation, but also witnessed many milestones in the development of the brand. Mr. Tong Xiangbei, CEO of smart brand global company, said: “Looking back on the past three years, our young team has completed many challenges, experienced in the development of the brand and business, and has grown rapidly together with users and partners. With the ‘China-Europe dual-core, With the accelerated implementation of the “global layout” forward-looking development strategy, we will further strengthen the team’s capabilities, join hands with global users to create, and start from the details to empower the business. At the same time, in order to repay the infinite love of our close friends, we will launch the brand rejuvenation in December this year. The first smart times after the new year is to connect like-minded friends and make tomorrow smarter together.”

smartMs. Zhang Mingxia, Vice President of Sales, Marketing and After-sales, Brand Global CompanySaid: “For the smart brand, users are our most valuable asset, which is also the cornerstone of our ‘user center’ operating philosophy. Facing the voice of users, we always listen humbly and strive to meet the personalized and diversified needs of users. Demand. In the future, we will continue to optimize the overall operation to bring users a smarter brand, product and service experience.”

Sincerity first, the rights and interests of the four close friends will be broadcast

In order to fully meet the needs of users, smart has extensively listened to the voices of users, and brought the rights of four close friends of smart elves #1 Pulse heartbeat version. From November 18th to December 31st, 2022 (inclusive), close friends who complete the deposit payment of smart elves #1Pulse heartbeat version can get the following benefits.

As a close friend, it is also an atmosphere group where users are on call. Through the ambiance BUFF, the first 7,500 new friends will enjoy a free upgrade to the ambience package, which includes Beats brand audio 13 speakers and the same interior ambience light as Premium. Close friends who order the Pulse heartbeat version configuration model and choose the paid color can also enjoy the additional bonus of personality BUFF, and get the special vehicle final payment deduction rights of RMB 1,000.

To unlock the new luxury pure electric travel, the assist of the charging BUFF is indispensable. The first car owner who completes the deposit payment can get a smart exclusive 7.2kW home charging pile at half price, and enjoy half-price door-to-door installation service (including free cable within 30 meters) and 2-year free warranty service. Finally, use the heartbeat BUFF to press the accelerator button for the heartbeat journey. Close friends who complete the deposit payment can get a subscription function for free for 1 year, and will also get a new smart elf #1 car game controller.

In addition, smart will open a transfer channel for close friends who have previously placed an order. If the user’s order has not yet entered the “configuration lock” state, they can transfer to the Pulse version through the “modify configuration” function of the smart car APP; from June 6 this year to Friends who have ordered other models on September 30 (including) will retain the original rights and interests after switching to the Pulse version, and enjoy the superimposed atmosphere BUFF (unlimited) and heart BUFF; from October 1st to December 31st this year (Included) Close friends who have booked other models can directly enjoy the latest rights and interests of the Pulse version after switching to the Pulse version.

At the same time, smart announced the price of the subscription package function for the first time on the same day, supporting three subscription modes: monthly payment, annual payment, and permanent activation. Among them, the permanent opening of the front seat heating function only costs 1,299 yuan, the steering wheel heating function only costs 999 yuan, and the front seat ventilation function only costs 1,999 yuan. The above functions will be released through OTA online upgrades.

Welcome to Heartbeat Pulse Heartbeat version for close friends

As a close friend who understands you better in the city of tomorrow, the brand-new smart elf #1 Pulse heartbeat version has a full texture, fully responding to the trendy and avant-garde crowd’s demand for higher value and more diversified products. In terms of appearance design, it follows the design philosophy of “sensitivity and sharpness” tailored by the Mercedes-Benz global design team. It provides 10 body colors, with dark matter black and tactile gold Duo (newly added). interior style. And new 19-inch prismatic double five-spoke sports wheels are added, and the new shape and dynamic colors are added, which is unforgettable at a glance.

The new smart version #1 Pulse is equipped with a 66 kWh ternary lithium battery, and the maximum pure electric cruising range can reach 535 kilometers (CLTC China light vehicle driving conditions). There are 3 driving modes and 3 steering comfort levels to choose from, so that the driving pleasure can also be customized. There are also functional configurations such as Beats brand audio, intelligent fragrance system, 10-inch HUD full-color head-up display, mobile phone wireless charging, kick-type electric tailgate, 3.3 kW V2L reverse power supply, etc., to better understand your careful configuration and meet more needs. Multiple scene requirements.

The new car is equipped with a smart Pilot Assist intelligent driving assistance system with as many as 23 high-precision perception hardware, which can realize 23 (including L2+ level) intelligent driving assistance functions. In addition, its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 smart cockpit chip with super computing power uses a 7-nanometer process technology and an 8-core CPU processor to make the connection always online. At the same time, its intelligent voice function can provide 32 full-scene wake-up words in 21 scenarios, and the wake-up response time is only about 100 milliseconds, allowing the smart OS car system to communicate with users. You only need to focus on driving pleasure, and the new smart Spirit #1 allows you to drive with peace of mind.

At present, the production-related work of the new smart Phantom #1 is steadily progressing in an orderly manner. Since the delivery of the first batch of production vehicles on September 23, more than 2,000 users have joined hands with this “friend of tomorrow’s city” to start a new luxury pure electric journey. From being impressed at a glance to creating together, smart will continue to bring more surprises to our close friends, and together we will make tomorrow even smarter.

(Xinmin.com publishes this article for the purpose of delivering car information, and does not represent the views of this website.)