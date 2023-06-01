The number of millionaires in Germany has shrunk significantly in 2022

The number of dollar millionaires worldwide has shrunk by 3.3 percent. Petar Chernaev/Getty Images

Turbulence in the stock markets has eroded the fortunes of many rich people around the world in the past year. Some are no longer part of the dollar millionaires’ club. This is the result of a recent survey by the consulting firm Capgemini. The number of millionaires shrank by 3.3 percent to 21.7 million. In a global comparison, Germany still holds third place. In this country, the number of dollar millionaires shrank by 20,900 to a good 1.61 million people last year.

Many rich people around the world have felt the slump in stock markets over the past year. According to data from the consulting firm Capgemini, the number of people worldwide with investable assets of at least one million US dollars fell by 3.3 percent to 21.7 million within a year.

The total value of Assets of these people shrank by 3.6 percent year-on-year to $83 trillion. According to Capgemini, this is the sharpest decline in both categories in more than ten years: “The reason was the geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties.”

In Germany, according to the information, the Club der dollar millionaires from 2021 to 2022 by 20,900 people to a good 1.61 million members. Their total assets fell by 2.2 percent to just over $ 6.1 trillion. A year earlier it had risen by 7.4 percent to around 6.3 trillion dollars.

Largest decline in wealth among millionaires in North America

In Europa overall, the fortunes of dollar millionaires shrank by 3.2 percent year-on-year to $18.2 trillion, according to the calculations. The North America region recorded the strongest decline in assets, down 7.4 percent to $25.6 trillion.

Deutschland According to the evaluation, despite falling numbers, claims third place in the ranking of countries with the most dollar millionaires: The USA is still at the top with a good 6.9 million people in this category (2021: 7.46 million). Japan with 3.55 (3.65) million. China comes fourth with almost 1.5 (around 1.54) million high net worth individuals (HNWI).

Capgemini’s World Wealth Report, which has been produced annually since 1997, includes equities, fixed income, alternative investments such as private equity, cash and cash property, unless they are used personally. Collections or consumer goods are not included.

Bundesbank: Germans have lost billions as a result of the stock market slide

Other analyzes confirm the trend pointed out by Capgemini. The insurer Allianz, which presents an annual study on the development of global financial assets, predicted the trend reversal for 2022 as early as October. After significant growth of more than ten percent in each of the previous three years, global financial assets are expected to decline by more than two percent in 2022. The reason is the consequences of Ukraine War including high inflation and tightening of central bank monetary policy. It was the first significant loss of wealth since the 2008 financial crisis.

With regard to Germany, the Bundesbank came to the conclusion for 2022 that people in this country lost billions in total as a result of price falls on the stock exchanges last year. According to calculations by the Bundesbank, the assets of private households in the form of cash, securities, bank deposits and claims against insurance companies at the end of the year were around 7254 billion euros, well below the record value of 7624 billion euros at the end of 2021. The leading German index Dax lost 12 last year .3 percent in value. The index for medium-sized stocks MDax even recorded a minus of 28.5 percent.

dpa/sb