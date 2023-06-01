Home » Members of the diplomatic mission of Taiwan made a formal visit to judges of the Sixth Judicial District
News

Members of the diplomatic mission of Taiwan made a formal visit to judges of the Sixth Judicial District

Members of the diplomatic mission of Taiwan made a formal visit to judges of the Sixth Judicial District
The diplomatic representatives of Taiwan in Ciudad del Este visited the judicial authorities.

The consul general of the Republic of China – Taiwan, Camilo Chang, and the vice consul Raquel Yeh Tzu Chia, carried out a formal visit to the authorities of the Sixth Judicial District, headed by its president Juliana Giménez Portillo, together with the vice presidents Efrén Giménez and Ybete Welter, where issues related to strengthening ties between institutions were addressed.

Precisely, during the hearing they discussed issues on inter-institutional cooperation in areas such as training for magistrates and officials, as well as activities that can make the country’s culture and tradition known. In this regard, Judge Juliana Giménez pointed out that one of the strategic objectives of the Judiciary is to establish links with other institutions at the regional diplomatic level.

The diplomatic mission of the Republic of China (Taiwan) was considered an illustrious visit to the Palace of Justice of Ciudad del Este, where accompanied by the main representatives of the board of directors, they toured the different units of the building complex and the convention center with What does the institution have?

Subsequently, the visitors signed the Registry of Illustrious Visitors to the Palace of Justice book, to later carry out an exchange of representative institutional gifts.

