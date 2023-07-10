The Number of New Energy Vehicles in my Country Surpasses 16.2 Million: A Promising Shift

Number of New Energy Vehicles in my Country Reaches 16.2 Million

According to recent statistics released by the Ministry of Public Security, the number of motor vehicles in our country has reached a staggering 426 million. As of the end of June 2023, this includes 328 million cars and an impressive 16.2 million new energy vehicles.

In the first half of 2023, a total of 16.88 million newly registered motor vehicles were reported nationwide, indicating a year-on-year increase of 1.9%. Among these registrations, 11.75 million were automobiles, exhibiting a year-on-year increase of 5.8%.

An exciting development in the automotive industry is the rapid growth of new energy vehicles. As of the end of June, our country recorded a total of 16.2 million new energy vehicles, accounting for 4.9% of the overall number of vehicles on the road. Among these, pure electric vehicles comprised a significant portion, with 12.594 million in circulation, constituting 77.8% of all new energy vehicles. The first half of this year witnessed the registration of 3.128 million new energy vehicles, showcasing a remarkable year-on-year growth rate of 41.6% and setting a new record high. These new registrations accounted for 26.6% of the total new vehicle registrations.

The report further reveals that 88 cities in our country are home to over 1 million cars each, with 41 cities having more than 2 million cars and 24 cities boasting over 3 million cars.

The second-hand car trading market has also seen heightened activity. During the first half of 2023, a total of 11.34 million motor vehicle transfer registrations were processed nationwide. Within these figures, a noteworthy 1.57 million second-hand passenger cars were directly handled and registered across different places in the country. This process not only facilitates the affairs of mass enterprises but also promotes the circulation of second-hand cars.

Additionally, the number of motor vehicle drivers across the country has reached an impressive figure of 513 million. The recent addition of the “light traction trailer” permit model (C6) has notably benefited the masses, with 950,000 individuals acquiring the C6 permit model. This permit enables people to drive small trailers and facilitates travel in recreational vehicles (RVs). In line with current advancements in technology, local public security and traffic control departments are actively promoting online traffic control services which allow individuals to complete necessary transactions without leaving their homes. It has been reported that, in the first half of 2023, a staggering 58.33 million online transactions, including driver’s license and driving license replacements, issuance of temporary number plates, etc., were processed online, indicating a significant year-on-year increase of 30.9%.

These statistics demonstrate the continuous growth and evolving landscape of the automotive industry in our country. The increasing number of new energy vehicles showcases our commitment to sustainable transportation and reducing carbon emissions. With the active second-hand car trading market and the convenience provided by online traffic control services, it is evident that our transportation sector is constantly adapting to meet the changing needs of the masses.

