Home Business Appointments, the government has decided for Eni-Enel. The final rush for investees
Business

Appointments, the government has decided for Eni-Enel. The final rush for investees

by admin
Appointments, the government has decided for Eni-Enel. The final rush for investees

Appointments, Donnarumma is in pole position for Enel. Doubts about Cingolani

Il government now on by name it’s really serious. They started at Palazzo Chigi the talks between the majority to establish i criteria but also to name who will lead the main ones participate Of State. Between 600 seats that are about to expire there are also colossi of the caliber of Eni, Enel, LeonardoPost Office and Terna.

On the names to date – we read in the Corriere della Sera – there are few certainties. One is that of the prince pawn: Claudio Descalzi will be reconfirmed CEO of Eni, a fourth term that is worth a record at the top of the energy giant, longer-lived than the founder Enrico Mattei. In the first months of government, Descalzi developed a fiduciary relationship con Melons and the company he runs is strategic for our foreign policy. All’Enel Francis instead Starace seems to have suitcases in hand.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  There are new measures to promote automobile consumption, consumers will have more choices-Hong Kong Bauhinia Net

You may also like

Carfagna votes with Meloni: “Surrogacy? We think the...

Emma Technology’s performance has increased greatly and then...

Everything on Stocks: Amazon and Meta – The...

Pd, Schlein forced to deal with caciques. Armchairs:...

Hurricane performance and high-energy experience Lenovo savior 2023...

Grid dismantling? Now Germany’s big Huawei mistake is...

GraniteShares offers ETFs for every taste

North Rhine – News: Commemoration after the violent...

Water, here is Enea’s decalogue to avoid waste

Pinduoduo App Contains Malware Removed by Google |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy