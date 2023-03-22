Appointments, Donnarumma is in pole position for Enel. Doubts about Cingolani

Il government now on by name it’s really serious. They started at Palazzo Chigi the talks between the majority to establish i criteria but also to name who will lead the main ones participate Of State. Between 600 seats that are about to expire there are also colossi of the caliber of Eni, Enel, LeonardoPost Office and Terna.

On the names to date – we read in the Corriere della Sera – there are few certainties. One is that of the prince pawn: Claudio Descalzi will be reconfirmed CEO of Eni, a fourth term that is worth a record at the top of the energy giant, longer-lived than the founder Enrico Mattei. In the first months of government, Descalzi developed a fiduciary relationship con Melons and the company he runs is strategic for our foreign policy. All’Enel Francis instead Starace seems to have suitcases in hand.

