Matteo Messina Denaro denied having ordered the murder of little Giuseppe Di Matteo during the interrogation before the investigating judge Alfredo Montalto. “I kidnapped him, but the murder was ordered by Giovanni Brusca”

Messina Denaro taken away after arrest

He admitted to the kidnapping, but not to having ordered the murder of little Giuseppe Di Matteo, strangled and then dissolved in acid in revenge against his father Santino Di Matteo, a collaborator of justice. Matthew Messina Money he admitted before the investigating judge Alfredo Montalto that he had kidnapped the boy in November 1993, but he passed the blame for the murder on Giovanni Brusca, recently released after 25 years in prison.

Little Di Matteo he was kidnapped in a stable in Villabate on November 23, 1993 at the age of 12. The kidnappers had promised him a meeting with Father Santino, whom he hadn’t seen for some time because he was under protection. With the kidnapping, the mafia wanted to force Di Matteo to retract his revelations. Giuseppe’s ordeal lasted about 2 years and in the end he was transferred to a bunker cottage in the countryside of San Giuseppe Jato, where he was killed and dissolved in acid.

His name has remained in the collective memory and now Castelvetrano is preparing to name it after the 12-year-old boy the elementary school that the boss attended as a child. A symbolic act aimed at underlining the distance of the small Sicilian town from the figure of the former fugitive arrested last January with a blitz in the La Maddalena private clinic in the center of Palermo.

Here Messina Denaro underwent oncological therapies, as carefully noted by his sister Rosalia in some pizzini found by the police in her home. After his arrest, the boss continued his therapy at the L’Aquila prison where he is subjected to the 41 bis. According to the doctors, his health conditions are good: the former fugitive has completed the cycle of chemotherapy and is taking the drugs.

Sister Rosalia remains in prison

During the interrogation there were no other revelations about the criminal history of the Cosa Nostra boss arrested on January 16th. Nor are there any details on the role of Rosalia Messina Denaro, the woman who according to the investigators updated the accounts of the mafia organization during her brother’s fugitive and favored communications with affiliates. She has never opened her mouth either about what happened to her in the last 20 years and the review court rejected her request for release.