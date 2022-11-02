On October 31, the Ora Lightning Cat launch conference with the theme of “not only stunning inside and outside but also repairing” was held in Beijing.

At this press conference, ORA Lightning Cat announced four models, which are the 600km four-wheel drive high-performance version, which is priced at 269,800 yuan after comprehensive subsidies; the 705km long-range version, which is priced at 239,800 yuan after comprehensive subsidies; 555km premium version, The price after comprehensive subsidies is 203,800 yuan; the luxury version with a battery life of 555km is priced at 189,800 yuan after comprehensive subsidies. In addition, it also includes the triple surprise listing rights of “Worry-Free Car Purchase”, “Worry-Free Car Use” and “Optional Discount”.

In terms of shape, the Euler Lightning Cat adopts a natural inspiration design, and uses curve design elements throughout its body to combine the beautiful waistline, high-curvature windows, full fast back and cool adaptive electric rear wing to create a stunning vision At the same time, the supercar encircling cockpit is combined with the T-shaped hollow console design, the key textured solid keys, the comfortable ergonomic seats and the dome-type panoramic canopy extending through the rear of the car, creating a refined, light luxury, The third space of movement.

The super streamlined shape brings an ultra-low wind resistance coefficient of 0.22Cd. It is equipped with a new three-electric system, dual-motor four-wheel drive, and intelligent torque distribution. The maximum power is 300kW, the maximum torque is 680N m, and the zero-hundred acceleration is 4.3s. At the same time, the 19-inch cat’s claw bionic wheels + Michelin PS EV tires have better grip and support, bringing drivers a driving experience of “moving like lightning, riding in the wind”.

In terms of safety, ORA brand adheres to the concept of safety first, and designs a cage-type body of high-strength steel for the whole vehicle, and is equipped with an industry-leading “worry-free battery”. Previously, ORA Automotive joined hands with China Automobile Center to carry out four severe challenges for the “Worry-Free Battery”, and matched more extreme test experimental projects in the vehicle testing stage, becoming the first company to accept the “Simulation of Real Accidents” by China Automobile Research Institute. The new energy vehicle tested by the “Test of Working Conditions”. Professor Zhang Jinhuan, secretary general of the Society of Automotive Engineers of China and the Automotive Safety Technology Branch, was invited to the press conference to present the TOP Safety “Top Safety Collision Challenge Certificate” to ORA Lightning Cat on behalf of the China Automotive Technology Research Center.

In terms of smart technology experience, ORA Lightning Cat is equipped with 28 smart sensors, including 1 ADAS camera, 5 millimeter wave radars, 12 ultrasonic radars, 4 surround view cameras, 4 side view cameras, and 1 3D The facial recognition camera, together with the fusion solution of 5G multi-satellite high-precision maps, achieves stronger perception capabilities at the same level.

It is worth mentioning that the Euler Lightning Cat is equipped with a UV sterilization system among its peers. It can effectively kill common bacteria and viruses such as influenza virus, mites, hepatitis B, and Escherichia coli. Ultraviolet light with a wavelength of 253.7 nanometers is recognized as the strongest bactericidal effect. The UVC system used by Euler Lightning Cat is a high-frequency ultraviolet light with a wavelength of 200nm-280nm, which is within this range.