Taipei, Taiwan－ 2022 year 11 moon 1 Day－ High-end computer DIY, gaming and memory brandWeekendorganized2022WeekendNeonMakerGlory Contest Season 1The game starts today! The event invited various players from Canada, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Spain and the Philippines to participate. Contestants will use Yaoying SWAFAN 12/ 14RGB water cooling exhaust fan and Thermaltake NeonMaker lighting editing software to create a unique light show. The six contestants can only use the products and software mentioned above, and no other products are allowed. The top three will receive a total of $5,000, and the works will be graded on four criteria: originality, artistry, software application and film quality. Entries will be strictly reviewed by the Thermaltake jury, Thermaltake chairman and professional modding players, and members of the Tt community will also have 30% of the final score. Therefore, do remember to participate in the online voting. In addition to supporting your favorite works, you will have the opportunity to win beautiful prizes by participating in the voting during the winner prediction stage and the final voting stage. A visual feast is about to unfold. For the latest news, please pay attention to the official website of the event or the Tt community forum, and don’t forget to cheer for your favorite players!

contestants

Claricce Lim, nicknamed “TechLinMod”, is a good player from the Philippines. Computer modification is her hobby and the source of her happiness.

Derek Wilson, founder and host of PC Modder and the PC Modding & Making Podcast, has nearly four years of PC modding experience, focusing on themed builds.

Jason Simm, a player from the UK. He has been doing case modification since 2017, and he is also the champion of the 2018 Thermaltake UK Case Modification Cup.

Juanma García, the player from Sevia, Spain, winner of the 2022 Casemod at the Euskal in Bilbao case modification competition, is now ready to take on the next challenge.

Rafey Ismail, modded player from Pakistan. Currently working as a critic at Gaming Tech and a modder at RAY TECH STUDIO. He founded the YouTube channel RAY TECH STUDIO in 2019 and is one of the few YouTube modding players in Pakistan.

Rob De Luce, also known as Deblow or Megadeblow. An entrepreneur from Huddersfield, UK. He has been working on chassis modifications since 2001.

Voting methods and regulations

There is a voting event on the Tt Community forum every week. Members can vote through a computer or mobile phone and have a chance to win the prize. The proportion of the scores for the works is: 30% of Tt Community members, 15% of Thermaltake Jury, 25% of Thermaltake Chairman, and 30% of professional modding players.

The Tt Community platform (https://community.thermaltake.com/) is open to everyone, and I hope everyone can share information, experience and communicate on it. In addition, Thermaltake also sincerely hopes that you can comment on it, so that we can better listen to consumers’ thoughts or expectations on our products and services. Come and register as a member to vote for the players you support!

