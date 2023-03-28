Changsha Evening News, March 27th (all-media reporter Zhou Congxiao, correspondent Sun Bangxin) The reporter learned from the Provincial Bureau of Statistics on the 27th that from January to February, the overall transportation in Hunan Province recovered and achieved leapfrog growth. The five modes of transportation including highway, railway, waterway, civil aviation and pipeline completed a total turnover of 59.524 billion ton-kilometers in passenger and cargo conversion, a year-on-year increase of 13.9%.

Cargo transportation generally grew steadily. From January to February, the province completed a total of 292.0386 million tons of freight, a year-on-year increase of 6.3%; completed a cargo turnover of 42.856 billion ton-kilometers, an increase of 9.2%. Among them, road freight accounted for the largest proportion, with freight volume and cargo turnover reaching 249.884 million tons and 20.259 billion ton-kilometers, an increase of 8.5% and 13.2% respectively; railway freight volume and cargo turnover were 7.5876 million tons and 15.854 billion ton-km, respectively. An increase of 9.9%, 9.1%; waterway, civil aviation, pipeline cargo turnover decreased by 0.8%, 25.8% and 3.7% respectively.

Passenger transportation generally picked up rapidly. From January to February, the province completed a total of 21.235 billion passenger-kilometers, a year-on-year increase of 20.3%. In terms of passenger transport modes, the railway completed passenger turnover of 16.219 billion person-km, an increase of 29.2%. Among them, the high-speed rail completed 10.187 billion passenger-kilometers, an increase of 34.9%; waterway and civil aviation completed passenger turnover of 0.35 billion and 2.459 billion passenger-km, respectively, an increase of 29.7% and 8.3% respectively; affected by the increasing demand for self-driving travel, road passengers Turnover fell 10.0%.

Source: Changsha Evening News