On September 15, the price of 3128B lint cotton was 15,650 yuan/ton, down 0.50% from the previous month.

domesticcottonThe spot market price is mainly stable, cotton companies are more motivated to sell, there are more resources for enterprises to sell one price, and the price is relatively stable. The USDA supply and demand report in September was bearish. The report increased global cotton production by 314,000 tons, lowered global cotton consumption by 100,000 tons, and increased global cotton inventories by 15,000 tons, in line with market expectations. The downward pressure has eased slightly in the short term.

The downstream demand has improved, the gauze inventory has decreased, the operating rate of textile enterprises has increased, and the cotton shipment has accelerated, and the market has begun to show peak season characteristics. However, due to the sluggish global end-consumer market, overall textile orders were poor.

The launch date of new cotton is approaching, and the domestic supply pressure will gradually increase. Pay attention to the placement of downstream orders. It is expected that the short-term cotton market will fluctuate mainly.

