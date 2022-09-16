Home Entertainment Korean media revealed that Kim Taehyung participated in BLACKPINK’s private party for JENNIE’s foreign assistance jqknews
　　China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn According to Korean media reports, the romance scandal between Kim Taehyung and JENNIE has attracted more and more attention, and Kim Taehyung himself also helped JENNIE and participated in BLACKPINK’s private party.

It is reported that BLACKPINK, which will release the regular 2nd album ‘BORN PINK’ on the 16th at 1 pm KST, held a ‘Private Listening Party’ at a comprehensive cultural space in Seongsu-dong, Seoul two days ago late at night.

“Private Listening Party”, as the name suggests, broadcasts the regular 2nd album to invited famous Korean actors, singers, and celebrities. Under the strict guards, the agent was also prohibited from entering and leaving, allowing the party participants to spend their time. Kim Taehyung also appeared in the party, suspected of supporting JENNIE.

According to the report, Kim Taehyung and JENNIE just did not “confess” when rumors of love and photos of their private lives leaked, and their relationship is already well known. But it was the first time that Kim Taehyung and JENNIE were together publicly with other people. Like BLACKPINK’s popularity, the party was attended by many people, and Kim Taehyung stayed until the end. Rather than caring about the sight of the people around him, he moves naturally and enjoys the party.

However, in response to the rumors of their relationship, the agencies of the two parties have not released any news publicly.

