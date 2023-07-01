The Panama Canal is running out of water

Despite all the adversities, the container shippers want to hold on to the transit through the Panama Canal for the time being. For them, alternatives are time-consuming and expensive. A detour through the Suez Canal from Asia to the east coast of the USA takes seven to ten days longer on average. “That could be an option if there were further restrictions on the Panama Canal,” says Hapag manager Torsten Hartmann. Using smaller ships, on the other hand, is “not an option. Then we would no longer be competitive.”

