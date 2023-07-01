Home » The Panama Canal is running out of water
Business

The Panama Canal is running out of water

by admin
The Panama Canal is running out of water

Despite all the adversities, the container shippers want to hold on to the transit through the Panama Canal for the time being. For them, alternatives are time-consuming and expensive. A detour through the Suez Canal from Asia to the east coast of the USA takes seven to ten days longer on average. “That could be an option if there were further restrictions on the Panama Canal,” says Hapag manager Torsten Hartmann. Using smaller ships, on the other hand, is “not an option. Then we would no longer be competitive.”

Here you will find all articles from the category “Economy from above”

The column is created in cooperation with the earth observation start-up LiveEO – This is a participation of DvH Ventures, an affiliate of the holding DvH ​​Medien, in turn the sole shareholder of the Handelsblatt Media Group, to which WirtschaftsWoche also belongs.

See also  The stock indexes of the two cities fluctuated during the intraday session and the Science and Technology 50 Index rose more than 2%. Technology stocks trended actively

You may also like

Pichetto: «With the new energy strategy, a more...

Pensions, the increases in the minimums start today:...

Lease the VW ID.4 privately: This is the...

Prices of LPG, Kerosene, and Other Fuels Reduced;...

Nordio-Zaia agreement to share rankings. Video

Apple’s Share Price Skyrockets as Citigroup and Wedbush...

Economy – Logitech is cutting back on staff...

Taxes on the thirteenths of Italians? Less heavy:...

Reform goes to stage 2

Bella Thorne and Paint Her Red: “Blood represents...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy