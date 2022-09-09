Listen to the audio version of the article

During the weekend of the San Marino GP, which is traditionally held in Misano Adriatico near Rimini, the liveries and suits designed by the digital artist Michah “Mad Dog Jones” Dowba for Mooney VR46 Racing Team, the MotoGP team, were presented. by Valentino Rossi. In addition, the Canadian artist has also created an exclusive series of four NFTs, inspired by the riders and bikes of the Italian team. In the midst of art and digital business, the choice of the Vr46 not to participate in the Moto2 next year.

The partnership between Mooney, the first Italian fintech in proximity, and VR46 Racing Team, the motorcycle team founded by Valentino Rossi and engaged in the Moto2 and MotoGP classes, will continue. Born in December 2021, it has now been strengthened and developed with innovative projects such as “Aeroprism” which saw the bikes and riders of the team run the Grand Prix at Misano last weekend with special liveries of the fairings and suits made by “Mad Dog Jones “. For the first time in the world of two wheels, an artist has created a work of art to take to the track during a race.

“Nine months after the start of our partnership we are extremely satisfied with the results obtained and we want to strengthen this collaboration that is giving us great satisfaction and allows Mooney to grow in terms of visibility, target reached and services offered to customers” said Salvatore Borgese, Mooney’s General Manager Commercial & Banking Services

For Alessio Salucci, team director of the team, the one with Mooney – born from the union of SisalPay, in the payments sector, and Banca 5 – is “a synergy that led first to the birth of this new project, then the VR46 card (the prepaid cards, ed.) and which we hope will lead us to achieve even more ambitious goals ».