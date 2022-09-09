Home World Back to school, looking for happiness
World

by admin
Borodianka, Ucraina. Photo by Wojciech Grzedzinski

After two hundred days, the images of unhappiness in war seem to be unable to touch us anymore. So, maybe, we could try to let those ones talk about happiness? And if not of happiness, of defended “normality”, recovered in the senselessness of the conflict. The red balloons say it is a special day: back to school after the summer holidays in the village of Nove Zalisse in Borodianka. Three little girls on the same bike, their smiles contagious. That of the youngest communicates an almost exaggerated enthusiasm. And yes, a happiness that seems safe from war. Even the school that is restarting already seems – in the absurdity of these two hundred days – an alternative to the absurd.

