The peak consumption season is coming, and the domestic new energy vehicle terminal is queuing up to “go to sea”

CCTV news: In recent years, my country’s own brand cars have been deployed in overseas markets. At the same time, the rapid development of new energy vehicles has also driven the growth of China‘s auto exports. In August this year, my country exported 308,000 vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 65% and a record high. Among them, the export of new energy vehicles increased by 82.3% year-on-year, accounting for 27% of the total export. At present, what is the export situation of domestic new energy vehicles? Follow our reporters to have a look.

The Haitong Ro-Ro Terminal in Shanghai Port is known as the “Car Port”. The storage capacity of this terminal reaches as many as 10,000 vehicles, and more than 4,000 vehicles enter and leave the port every day. These new energy vehicles that have just been produced will soon be It will be sent to all over the world with the ro-ro ship next to it.

As the ro-ro ship “Mediterranean” slowly docked at the port, 2,000 new energy vehicles began to enter the waiting position, lined up in a long queue, ready to go. Meanwhile, at an auto factory in Yuyao, Zhejiang, workers are ramping up production of a batch of new energy vehicles.

The person in charge of production told reporters that because before Christmas is the traditional peak sales season in Europe, half of these cars will be sent to the European market before mid-October.

Liu Jietao, who has been working at the Haitong Automobile Terminal for 12 years, told reporters that two years ago the terminal was still dominated by imported cars, but now this situation is changing.

In August this year, 308,000 automobiles were exported, a year-on-year increase of 65%; the export of new energy vehicles grew rapidly, with 83,000 exported in August, an increase of 82.3% year-on-year, accounting for 27% of automobile exports, a record high. In addition, the new energy export data released by major domestic car companies are also very eye-catching. SAIC passenger cars exported 15,004 vehicles, Dongfeng Yijiete exported 8,462 vehicles, and BYD exported 5,092 vehicles.

