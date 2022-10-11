Original title: Love Theater “My Secret Roommate” is set to stage a fantasy roommate to stage “Limited Time Cohabitation”

The urban fantasy love drama “My Secret Roommate” produced by iQiyi and Beijing Huaxi Taihe Film and Television Co., Ltd. will be broadcast at the Love Theater on October 13. The play is directed by Zhao Jintao, written by Jiang Dan, Zhang Yujie, etc., Yang Bei and Yu Jinwei are the chief producers, Yang Xuwen and Xiang Hanzhi are the leading actors, Cao Zheng is special starring, Wang Mengli, Xu Kaixin, Yu Xintong, Dai Starring Gao Zheng and Chen Guanyu.

In the official announcement, He Zhengyu, played by Yang Xuwen, and Chen Jialan, played by Xiang Hanzhi, were “forced” to start a 46-minute daily roommate life under the opportunity of the fusion of time and space. From happy friends to mysterious roommates who collide with wonderful sparks, coupled with the novel setting of “limited time” love in time and space, people are really looking forward to this relaxed, sweet and moving love story.

Gao Leng Male Lawyer Meets Hot Blooded Female Reporter

“My Secret Roommate” tells the story of He Zhengyu, a gold-medal lawyer in 2022, who fell into the whirlpool of providing perjury when a friend who was represented by his friend reversed his confession in court. Disgraced and expelled from the law firm, he had to move into a mysterious old apartment. Under the influence of some unknown force, time and space merged in the apartment. He met Chen Jialan, a reporter in 2021… Since then, the two of them Start a fantastic journey that spans time and space and changes destiny. As a gold medal lawyer, the male protagonist He Zhengyu is called an “invincible myth” by the legal circle, but in his life he is an arrogant and arrogant man who only speaks and does not do anything. The heroine Chen Jialan is not only a righteous and bloody rookie reporter, but also a “female warrior” with amazing force value. The setting of female A, male O makes these two highly contrasting characters collide with intense sparks, along with the sweet time-limited love brought by the fusion of time and space, and the strong setting that spans time and space and changes fate against the sky, together constitute the Several high-energy highlights of the show.

In the play, He Zhengyu and Chen Jialan staged a hilarious cohabitation life spanning time and space. During the 46-minute limited time together, they went from looking at each other to gradually adapt to each other’s existence, and then fell in love with each other. As you can see from the final announcement, the fusion of He Zhengyu and Chen Jialan was hilarious and novel at first. The limited time and space fusion of 46 minutes every night makes the emotions of the two continue to escalate. It not only shows the wonderful visual effects brought by the fusion of time and space, but also allows the audience to appreciate the progressive dramatic conflict. Not only that, from forced cohabitation to limited-time love, their sweet and bitter love in the fusion of time and space is equally wonderful.

High concept setting rhythm full of fun and fantasy time and space couples create “sweet learning”

“The fusion of time and space gave us the golden finger, and maybe it gave us the key to change our destiny.” In the trailer, the hero He Zhengyu’s lines hide the story line of two people working together to change their lives and two-way redemption. The play not only includes high-energy reversal plot settings, beautiful and eye-catching character collocation, but also incorporates many concepts of time and space fusion such as “butterfly effect”, “entropy law”, “limited time rescue”, etc., for a sweet love story. Layers of fantasy veil. With the support of rich and interesting plots, the watchability of the episodes has been greatly improved. On the eternal theme of love, a series of elements are organically combined to create a fantasy and romantic love story. This drama-watching journey will lead the audience into the infinite reverie of dreams and love.

In the official single poster, in addition to the bright-eyed elite lawyer He Zhengyu (played by Yang Xuwen) and the energetic rookie reporter Chen Jialan (played by Xiang Hanzhi), there are also gentle and elegant gold reporters Mu Shiming (played by Xu Kaixin), Jiao Jiao The beautiful and gentle actress Wu Jirong (played by Wang Mengli), the handsome and rich second-generation Jiang Shenghao (played by Dai Gaozheng), the shrewd and sleek manager Wu Anwen (played by Cao Zheng), and the optimistic and sunny assistant Zhou Dajun (played by Chen Guanyu) …The variety of character settings with changing styling styles is another highlight of the show. In addition, the show also features the figure of Cao Zheng, a powerful actor whose national popularity has risen sharply because of his performance in “Happiness to Ten Thousand Homes”. He will play the role of Wu Anwen, a beloved sister and brother, in the play. How will he interpret this Looking forward to the role!

The production and production company of the play is Beijing Huaxi Taihe Film and Television Co., Ltd. In just a few years, it has successively produced and produced excellent works such as the realistic work “True Love’s Lies: Icebreaker”. Always adhere to quality first, rigorous and pragmatic, and strive to bring warm film and television works to the audience, which also makes the audience look forward to the broadcast of “My Secret Roommate”.

“My Secret Roommate” will be updated in the Love Theater for 10 consecutive days from October 13th. VIP members will update 2 episodes at 20:00 every day, and non-members will transfer 1 episode every day at 20:00. Let’s embark on this unique fantasy love journey with He Zhengyu and Chen Jialan.

