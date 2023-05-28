Home » The price of durian in China dropped continuously as Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines competed for share- Thailand China Net
[Report from our newspaper on May 28]The price of durian in China is showing a downward trend. Especially after Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines expanded their exports, officials are confident in Thailand’s golden pillow durian, emphasizing that it will not encounter negative effects. As of the first four months of this year, the total tonnage of Thai durian exports to China exceeded 120,000 tons, of which 60,000 tons were in April alone. Last year, 94.55% of the 825,000 tons of durian imported by China came from Thailand, worth more than 3 billion US dollars.

In the extensive import and export trade between China and Thailand, durian undoubtedly occupies an important position. According to official data, China will import 825,000 tons of durian in 2022, worth 4.03 billion U.S. dollars, or about 132.99 billion baht. Among them, the total imports from Thailand alone accounted for 94.55%, totaling 780,000 tons, worth over 100 billion baht.

Although most of the current trade and transportation between China and Thailand rely on sea transportation, durian and other tropical fruits are mainly transported by car. The China-Thailand Railway is still under construction, and it has yet to be confirmed when it will be delivered. As Thailand’s general election will change the cabinet of the new government, the follow-up progress of the EEC high-speed rail and other projects will be determined by the new cabinet government.

According to the data released by the Friendship Pass in Nanning, Guangxi, the accumulated durian imports in the first four months of 2023 totaled more than 1.2 billion U.S. dollars, of which more than 60,000 tons of durians were imported in April alone, even less than the sum of the previous three months. slightly higher.

Since the Chinese government has opened the import of durians from Vietnam, the Philippines and other countries, the wholesale price of golden pillow durian in the Chinese market has basically stabilized at 36-48 yuan per kilogram, while the quotations of Vietnam golden pillow and Philippine Puya are 32 yuan per kilogram respectively. Between -41 yuan and 37-45 yuan.

The wholesale price of golden pillow durian in Thailand on May 28 is roughly: 240 baht per kilogram for large A fruit, 220 baht per kilogram for medium A fruit, and 190 baht per kilogram for small A fruit. The price has increased by about 100 baht/kg compared to the 2nd of this month. China is not only the largest export market for Thai durian, but also the largest durian consumer market in the world.

