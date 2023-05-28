it is danger. You have to clean them like this otherwise you eat what you shouldn’t

Do you know the right way to clean asparagus? You have to do it correctly because you could ingest something harmful.

It’s time for asparagus, the time to taste them in the countless recipes in which we can cook them. Delicious and rich in important nutrients, it is good to consume them well.

But before proceeding to prepare them in the most diverse ways there is the operation of asparagus cleaning, which has to be done with care especially keeping in mind some important details. It’s about our health!

Whether they are green asparagus, the most common and versatile, the most commonly used, or the white asparagus as well as the wild or purple asparagus, each with its own characteristics, it is a food with few calories.

It is even calculated that it contains only 20 kcal per 100 g of product. A very small quantity that makes them perfect in slimming diets.

The properties and benefits that the consumption of asparagus brings to the body are many, and to understand if they are fresh and in good condition, just look at the tops.

They must be tightly closed and of a nice bright color and if they are yellowed it is an indication that they are too ripe and have become old.

How to clean asparagus properly

Not all of the asparagus should be eaten. In the cleaning phase you have to keep one part and discard another.

As for the green asparagus in particular, you absolutely have to prefer the tops and the middle part of the stem pulling the end off which is hard and woody.

This part indeed can be difficult to digest besides that Unpleasant to ingest. Generally they are cut with a knife, but to understand which part is actually to be removed, you can also take the asparagus with the fingertips of one hand and fold it with the other hand.

It will naturally break right in the crunchiest part, the one that needs to be thrown away. In reality, however, if properly cooked, the stems can also be used.

In fact, there are special ones recipes to recycle them without them being able to hurt, but rather exploiting the properties that this part also contains.

In the case instead of the wild asparaguswhich are much thinner and do not have stems with a harder consistency than the rest of the stem, it is not necessary to remove them, but they can all be eaten whole.

Recipe suggestions with asparagus

You can really indulge yourself with the recipes to taste these spring vegetables. From the side dish to the second course, here’s what we can do baked asparagus au gratinquickly and easily.

The asparagus with eggs they are definitely a classic dish that never sets and is always liked by everyone. We can savor the asparagus fritterstantalizing also as an appetizer and insert them in a savory pie with asparagus and ricotta mouth-watering.

These are just some of the many recipes to experiment that you can find on CheCucino, discover others to savor all the goodness of asparagus.

