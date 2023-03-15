For a long time, Chaoshan pickled dishes have been widely praised for their unique flavors. They are known as one of the “Three Treasures of Chaoshan”. The production technique has a long history and spread widely in Longhu District, Chenghai District and surrounding villages and towns of Shantou City, and has formed an advantageous industry with distinctive characteristics and beginning to take shape.

Throughout the country, Chaoshan pickles are “active” in various restaurants. As a well-known traditional food in the Chaoshan area, its development requires higher standards. Over the years, the production company’s product standards have been used as the basis for quality control, resulting in uneven product quality. The process of making olive vegetables by a well-known local miscellaneous salty production company is even more shocking.

“Rotten vegetables” become “delicious”

Yulei Olive Vegetables Are Made of Rotten Raw Materials

Flies are flying around, sewage is flowing, and the smell is pervasive…

On the afternoon of January 31, when the reporter visited Nanshe Village, Longhua Street, Longhu District, Shantou City, he found a pile of mustard greens randomly piled up on the roadside. stink. Stir it with a wooden stick, and you can see small flies hovering over the mustard greens!

Three days later, a staff member operated an excavator, moved the mustard on the ground to a forklift, and transported it to the warehouse. After repeated inquiries, the reporter learned that this pile of rotten mustard greens will be used to make olive greens, and the manufacturer is the well-known brand Yulei olive greens.

That is to say, this pile of seemingly useless “garbage” is the raw material for making Chaoshan’s delicious “olive vegetables”. Olive oil cooking and other processes are transformed into beautifully packaged “olive vegetables” and flow into the market.

In addition, during the investigation of the quality of pickled vegetables, the reporter randomly collected 9 products from 6 pickled vegetable factories during the visit, and sent them to a third-party professional testing company for quality testing.

The test results showed that among the 9 products submitted for inspection, 8 products were found to have excessive sulfur dioxide residues, and the most serious one had a sulfur dioxide residue value that exceeded the limit by 5.3 times.

It is the “childhood flavor” of many people

Participated in the drafting of local standards for olive vegetables in Guangdong Province

Public information shows that the predecessor of Shantou Yulei Food Industry Co., Ltd. was Chenghai County Waisha Non-staple Food Factory founded in 1978. It was changed to its current name in 2001. It took the lead in realizing the standardization of Chaoshan miscellaneous salty production in Chaoshan area. In 2003, the company’s “Chaoshan Gongcai” and “Chaoshan Olive Vegetables” were listed as “National Geographical Indication Protection Products” by the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine of the People’s Republic of China.

The reporter learned that as a local backbone leading food processing enterprise, the “Yulei Brand” Chaoshan-style food series food developed and produced by Yulei, including olive vegetables, sells well in the market, and it is also a childhood taste of many Chaoshan people. “We grew up from snacks to adults.” Mr. Chen from Longhu District, Shantou City told reporters that there are only a few main brands of Chaoshan olive vegetables, and Yulei olive vegetables are a big brand with a good reputation. They are a must-have for breakfast for many people.

The reporter searched for “Yulei Olive Vegetables” on e-commerce platforms such as JD.com and Taobao, and found that its sales volume is very impressive. For example, in its self-operated flagship store on JD.com, a 450g bottle of olive vegetables has more than 200,000 after-sales reviews, ranking eighth in the list of “next meals” on JD.com’s list of good things.

It is understood that there is currently no corresponding national food safety standard for olive vegetable production, and the product standards of olive vegetable manufacturers have been used as the basis for quality control for many years. In October 2019, the Guangdong Provincial Health and Health Commission announced the “Guangdong Provincial Food Safety Local Standards-Olive Vegetables (Draft for Comment)” (hereinafter referred to as the “Draft for Comment”).

The “Draft for Opinions” pointed out that olive vegetables are a characteristic traditional non-staple food with a history of hundreds of years in Guangdong Province. People often use them as side dishes and cooking seasonings. Because olive vegetables have strong local characteristics, they are different from other types of food in terms of raw material sources and processing. At present, there is no corresponding national food safety standard. For many years, the product standards of “Olive Vegetables” have been used as the basis for quality control . The production and sales scale of olive vegetables has far exceeded the requirements of enterprise quality control standards. The formulation of “Guangdong Provincial Standards – Olive Vegetables” will better ensure food safety and consumer health, and promote the characteristics of local products in Guangdong.

However, the reporter noticed that the leading drafting unit of the standard is Guangdong Food Safety Society, and the main drafting unit, Shantou Yulei Food Industry Co., Ltd. is also listed.

The issue of food safety has always been one of the people’s livelihood issues that the country pays close attention to. Our country’s laws clearly stipulate that the food production and operation process should meet the corresponding hygienic standards. Similarly, in the “Draft for Solicitation of Comments”, there are also requirements for raw and auxiliary materials for olive vegetables: “It should be fresh, free from mildew and rot, and meet the corresponding national food safety standards.”

The local market supervision department enforced the law overnight

At about 9 o’clock that night, the Shantou Market Supervision Bureau and the Longhu District Market Supervision Bureau of Shantou City rushed to the companies involved to carry out on-site law enforcement overnight.

At 9:00 p.m., the reporter saw at the scene that dozens of staff from the Market Supervision and Administration Bureau of Shantou City and Longhu District of Shantou City rushed to the company involved and conducted evidence collection on the spot.

“No matter how late tonight, we will standardize, supervise, and seal up all links exposed by the media, implement law enforcement and supervision in accordance with the provisions of the Food Safety Law, and invite a third party to conduct random inspections on the basis of preliminary understanding of the situation. The seizure and seizure are all carried out in accordance with the procedures.” Chen Tongzheng, the first-level director of the Longhu District Market Supervision and Administration Bureau, said that after the incident, it also shows that the market supervision department is not in place. Produce, ensure safety at the table.

At 22:40, law enforcement officers checked the goods at the company involved, and then affixed a seal.

At about 23:00, a third-party testing company arrived at the company involved. A staff member told the reporter that samples will be taken at present, and the results will usually be available within 15 working days.

Netizens in many places have expressed that they are “too scary” and “I dare not eat it in the future”↓

Yangcheng Evening News, Yangcheng faction, social vertical and horizontal official Weibo, Nanfang Daily, electric shock news, DV scene, Weibo comments, etc.

Source: Yangcheng Evening News

Source: Yangcheng Evening News

