The project went smoothly!Xiaomi car price exposure: use Ningde/BYD dual battery, Lei Jun to build all the reputation

For rumors, Xiaomi’s car manufacturing was stopped. A person from Xiaomi said that the Xiaomi car project is progressing smoothly without responding to the rumors.

According to the news previously exposed,Xiaomi’s first car will be a sedan, and the lidar supplier has been identified as Hesai Technology, with a price ceiling of more than 300,000 yuan.

The upper limit of the price of Xiaomi’s first car exceeds 300,000, which is largely determined by cost. However, the “upper limit of over 300,000” also means that the price of the entry-level configuration will be lower. The reason why everyone is looking forward to the price of Xiaomi cars is because Xiaomi mobile phones start from the main cost-effectiveness.

Xiaomi has entered the mobile phone market as a subversive, and has greatly reduced prices by selling directly online and removing intermediate channels. The Xiaomi Mi 1, released in 2011 and priced at 1999 yuan, was cheaper than the mainstream smartphones available at the time.

According to previous media reports, Xiaomi’s first car is planned to have two configurations, high and low. The low-profile model plans to use a 400V voltage platform and is equipped with BYD’s lithium iron phosphate blade battery; while the high-profile model plans to use an 800V voltage platform, equipped with the latest Ningde era. Ternary Kirin battery.

