Beijing News on November 2, according to Hong Kong media reports, Hong Kong actor and martial arts instructor Xu Zhongxin passed away at the age of 70. Tian Qiwen confirmed the news in an interview with Hong Kong media.

Xu Zhongxin plays the villain Lei Yixiao in the movie “Once Upon a Time: The Iron Chicken and the Centipede”.

Since the 1970s, Xu Zhongxin has been working as a martial arts instructor in TVB, and he has also appeared in many film and television works, including the movies “Drunken Man”, “Heroes”, “Once Upon a Time in Iron Chicken and Centipede” and “Money Empire”. Among them, the villain Lei Yixiao played by him in the movie “Once Upon a Time in the Iron Chicken and Centipede” starring Jet Li is impressive. In addition, Xu Zhongxin was nominated for the best action design at the 7th Hong Kong Film Awards for his movie “A Chinese Ghost Story”.

