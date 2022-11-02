On Tuesday 1 November, in the Gemonese area, there was a domestic accident involving a child of a few years of age, run over by a door.

The child suffered some injuries. After the call for help, the nurses from Central Sores immediately sent the crew of an ambulance and the helicopter rescue to the scene.

The child was rescued by the two health teams and transported by ambulance to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine in yellow code. The carabinieri of the Compagnia di Tolmezzo and the firefighters were also on site.