Mourning in Conegliano. Emanuele Da Dalto, a well-known Coneglianese oenologist who, among the various companies, also followed the Col Sandago winery, part of the Hausbrandt group owned by owner Martino Zanetti, died on Tuesday at lunchtime for a heart attack. The attempts at resuscitation were useless, also carried out by a neighbor, and then by the doctors of Suem who arrived in a very short time in his home in the Coneglianese hills, in Costa. Unfortunately for him there was nothing to do.

Da Dalto had made his passion for viticulture and oenology the object of his studies, he had attended the Cerletti Enological School. After graduation, this passion had turned into a profession, to which he devoted himself with commitment and dedication. For years he had created his own business in this sector (and in the field of components for agricultural machinery) and followed numerous important companies in our area, including the Col Sandago winery, part of the Hausbrandt group.

Among his appearances also the presence in April, at the last Vinitaly, had to have told the experience of the production of champagne for the Col Sandago company which is based in Susegana. Emanuele Da Dalto was a member of Assoenologi, the association of Italian oenologists and of the former students of the Conegliano School of Viticulture and Enology, as well as of the Confraternity of Valdobbiadene, through which he contributed to the dissemination of the wine culture, with the soul of who is proud of its roots and tradition.

As a member of the Rotary Club of Conegliano, he was committed to supporting charitable causes in support of local entities and institutions. Just a week ago he had gone on vacation with friends, including some Rotarians, and had just returned home a few days. Yesterday around one o’clock, while he was at home with his wife and one of their two children, he suddenly felt ill. The family members immediately alerted the emergency services. A neighbor also intervened and gave first aid, immediately taking action to practice heart massage pending the arrival of the Suem 118 health workers, who arrived in a few minutes.

The resuscitation maneuvers put in place by the doctors of the Conegliano emergency room went on for a long time but unfortunately they were not enough. Everyone remembers Da Dalto as a capable professional, loving husband and father, trusted friend. The death of him left an unbridgeable void in his work environment and in the Rotary Club where he was highly esteemed and highly appreciated and profound despair in his family and numerous friends. He leaves Dalto with his wife Fanny and their children Giacomo and Antonio. The funeral ceremony will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 in the Cathedral of Conegliano, where the rosary will be recited on Friday at 18.30.