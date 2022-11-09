Listen to the audio version of the article

A bet worth 9.5 billion with an increase of over 770 million (+ 9%) compared to last season. This is the value of winter tourism in the 2022/2023 season according to the calculations of Skipass Panorama Turismo, the Italian observatory of mountain tourism of Jfc, which signals how the sector is unable to reach pre-pandemic levels and must face the problem of expensive energy. “The evaluation of the higher turnover – explains Massimo Feruzzi, sole director of Jfc and head of the Observatory – will unfortunately not affect the company margins, as the higher revenues will only serve to cover the higher costs related to heating, energy electricity and the supply of foodstuffs, without considering a whole series of additional costs which will also undergo increases starting from administrative and personnel management. There will therefore be no useful margins to improve the Ebitda of the companies in the supply chain, which is likely to suffer a reduction of more than 10 percentage points ». The Observatory also contains the ranking of the favorite locations by enthusiasts. At the top of the ranking are confirmed at a very short distance Madonna di Campiglio and Cortina d’Ampezzo. Livigno is the protagonist of a real exploit and comes in third place from sixth. Followed by Ortisei, Courmayeur, Cervinia, Folgarida and Marilleva. According to the calculations of JFC, the revenues generated by hotel and non-hotel structures are worth more than 4.3 billion against the 4 billion of last season. Another 4 billion will be spent on equipment, ski passes, ski instructors. In the winter season 2021-22 the total turnover was equal to 3.6 billion, therefore an increase of 11.1% was recorded, quantifiable in approximately 403 million more. Finally, the additional turnover generated by other services such as catering, trade, recreational and entertainment activities and more is equal to 1 billion 125 million euros. On the last winter season, whose turnover was equal to 1 billion 29 million, there is an increase of + 9.3% (+95 million approximately). The JFC observatory also calculates the expenditure for holidays in the mountains. For the classic white week of a family with two adults and a child under the age of 8, 3,400 euros will be needed, while just over 1,300 euros are enough for a single. For the weekend, the family will have to allocate at least 1,400 euros while almost 500 euros are enough for an adult. Compared to 2021-22, the costs of the white week undergo an increase of + 11%, with an increase of 129 euros per person, which becomes 425 euros for the nucleus. As for the weekends, the increase will be high compared to last winter season, as a + 13.5% is calculated, which translates into 58 euros of higher expenses per adult and 335 euros for the family. It is the effect of the increases because at a national level hotels and services see a + 11.6% compared to last winter, the prices of the white weeks have increased by 11%. Weekends and peak seasons mark a + 13.5%. As for the ski schools, the increase will settle around + 6.8% compared to last winter. The ski lifts, despite the complex situation, continue to invest in the sector, in support of the Italian white mountain system. In the winter of 2022/2023 the rates of the ski passes – on a national basis – will increase by + 11.8% compared to the prices of the last season. Increases of 10.4% also for bars and restaurants. “After difficult seasons, mountain tourism sees signs of recovery, but expensive energy will have an important weight – comments Daniela Santanchè, Minister of Tourism -. This is why the ministry will undertake to implement support measures for the sector, so that out of the 30 billion we have identified with Nadef, the mountain tourism sector can receive all the necessary resources. This is also to recover the losses caused by the pandemic ». The real challenge for the sector is to face and manage expensive energy. «The prices of the ski passes have been updated with the same percentage of increases that can be found at the supermarket – reports Valeria Ghezzi, president of Anef (ski lifts) – and on those purchased online there is a 5% discount. We must be clear: the adjustments do not cover the energy increases, with the entire supply chain having been dealing with increases for some time, from steel to fuels that have been up for some time ».