The recovery of Macao tourism continues to improve, and the number of inbound tourists in a single day hits a three-year high

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-03-23 ​​14:28

CCTV news client reported that the Macau Tourism Bureau stated on the 23rd that with the full resumption of customs clearance, the number of tourists visiting Macau from January to February this year was close to 3 million, and the average hotel occupancy rate was 74%. The number of tourists in March continued to maintain a good trend. Among them, the number of tourists visiting Macao on March 18 reached 96,000, which is the highest single-day inbound tourist volume since the epidemic and this year. The flow of people in various tourist attractions and places is booming, and the tourism economy has risen steadily.

According to reports, among the nearly 3 million visitors to Macau in the first two months of this year, 1.99 million were from the Mainland, 880,000 were from Hong Kong, 41,000 were from Taiwan, and 74,000 were from other regions, reflecting the international tourist source market of Macau. Start recovery.

The Macau Tourism Office stated that in the future, it will continue to strengthen the promotion of domestic and overseas tourist source markets, and create monthly events with different themes for visiting Macau. Among them, the theme of March and April is “Art Tour in Spring”, showing the vitality of Macau; Macau Tourism Bureau also cooperates with Hong Kong Madame Tussauds to exhibit 8 famous racing drivers at the Macau Grand Prix Museum at the end of this month Wax figures, further increasing the attraction of the museum and enriching the visitor experience.