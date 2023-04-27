The rural unimpeded project in Jilin Province officially started

Original Title: Rural Unblocking Project in Jilin Province Officially Started

On April 26, the rural unblocking project in Jilin Province officially started. Provincial Party Secretary Jing Junhai attended the event at the main venue in Changchun and announced the start of construction. Hu Yuting, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Acting Governor, delivered a speech.

The Jilin Province Rural Unimpeded Project plans to use three years to rebuild 8,943 kilometers of rural roads, renovate 17,000 kilometers of “impeded return” roads, renovate 561 dangerous bridges, implement 5,800 kilometers of security projects, and build 5,500 rural logistics service outlets. Fully build a high-quality rural transportation system covering counties, townships, villages, and villages. Jing Junhai and Hu Yuting visited the construction site of Changchun Jingyue High-tech Zone to learn more about project planning and preparations for start-up. Jing Junhai emphasized that the concentrated implementation of rural unblocking projects in the whole province is a powerful measure for us to thoroughly implement the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on the construction of “four good rural roads”, improve rural infrastructure, and comprehensively promote rural revitalization. It is of great significance for us to accelerate the construction of a strong agricultural province and a strong transportation province, and to promote the overall revitalization of Jilin to achieve new breakthroughs. Party committees and governments at all levels should further improve their political positions, consolidate their responsibilities, strengthen guarantees, and implement precise policies, promote the implementation of the “five modernizations” closed-loop work method, pay close attention to implementation, and strive to build a safer and smoother rural road network, and a more convenient and comfortable road network. The rural passenger transport network and a more intensive and efficient rural logistics network will effectively improve the level of transport service capabilities. It is necessary to strictly standardize, improve functions, strengthen the quality management and safety supervision of the whole process, and ensure that tasks are completed on time and with high quality. It is necessary to comprehensively improve traffic safety protection facilities, vigorously promote the application of digital technology, and effectively improve the efficiency of management and maintenance. It is necessary to further promote the integrated development of “rural roads +”, actively innovate the operation model, serve the revitalization of the countryside in an all-round way, truly promote the development of rural industries, and facilitate the travel of farmers.

In his speech, Hu Yuting emphasized that all departments at all levels should follow the decision-making and deployment of the provincial party committee, reverse the construction schedule and fight as hard as possible. Strengthen the guarantee of elements, optimize the approval process of funds and land use, actively and steadily solve the blockages and difficulties in accordance with laws and regulations; strengthen quality management, build high-quality projects, clean projects, and safety projects with high standards and strict requirements, and ensure that one project is built, one is qualified, and the masses are satisfied One; strengthen intensive environmental protection, determine construction standards according to local conditions, minimize the impact on the natural environment, simultaneously promote the cleaning, greening and beautification of rural roads, and create “beautiful rural roads”; strengthen integrated development, improve infrastructure along the route, and vigorously develop the road extension economy, Promote the integrated development of industry, tourism, culture, etc., promote the “rural road +” to empower the countryside to be rich and beautiful, and build a road to prosperity, development, and happiness for farmers.

The main responsible comrades of the Provincial Department of Transportation reported the overall situation of the rural smooth project in the province. The responsible comrades of each city (state) reported relevant work at the main venue and branch venues in various places.

Vice Governor Liu Kai presided over the event. Wang Zilian, the mayor of Changchun City, and comrades in charge of relevant departments directly under the provincial government participated in the event. (Reporter Huang Lu Yu Xiaobo has deleted)

