The same A17: The iPhone 16 is not as good as the iPhone 15 Pro – yqqlm

Original title: Same A17: iPhone 16 is not as good as iPhone 15 Pro

Source: Fast Technology

This year, Apple will bring the iPhone 15 and the A17, but this time it’s a bit special.

We know that the iPhone 14 Pro series uses the A16, and the iPhone 14 series is still the A15, but it has enhanced GPU performance compared to the A15 used by the entire iPhone 13 series last year.

In the future, Apple may continue this division.

A17 will undoubtedly upgrade TSMC’s 3nm process, but there are two different versions, because TSMC’s 3nm itself has different versions such as N3B, N3E, N3P, N3X, and N3S.

The A17 will use the N3B process in the early stage. It is said that it is specially designed for Apple and exclusive to Apple. Compared with the N5 process, it has been improved in all aspects, but the disadvantages are high cost and low yield.

The A17 that was first used in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max is this version, while the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus continue to use the A16.

It is expected that sometime next year, A17 will introduce the new N3E process, which will reduce the cost and improve the yield rate, but the energy efficiency will be worse.

N3E A17 should be used in iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, which will help control costs, but I don’t know if the lower energy efficiency will cause a significant loss in performance and battery life? Will it also unlock more cores like the iPhone 14 A15?

As for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, the more advanced A18 will naturally be used.

Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

