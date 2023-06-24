Rome, Rasmus Kristensen new goal: advanced negotiation with Leeds

Negotiations at an advanced stage for Rasmus Nissen Kristensen. Right winger, born in 1997, Danish. In the club’s intentions, the place would be played with Celik on the wing, and he is Karsdorp’s replacement. Roma already have an agreement with Leeds to get back Llorente (on loan from the English club since January 2023), but also moves under another name. So after Aourar, Ndicka and, precisely, Llorente, the yellow and red team tries to place a new shot. The player’s ok, now we’re looking for the one with Leeds for loan.

Who is Kristensen

Grande physicality, nearly 190cm tall, cross but also interdiction capabilities. A jollyplays mainly on the right, both full-back and winger with a three-man line (20 goals and 41 assists in his score favorite position in 204 games); but in his career he has also played central defense, midfield or moved along the left wing. Right foot: three goals and one assist in 26 appearances with the Leeds rewind in the last Premier. They had paid for it 13 million in Salzburg last summer, before that a year at Ajax (the one where the team of Ten Hag, De Ligt and De Jong came close to the Champions League final) and the youth team at home in the Midtjylland nursery. 27 goals and 45 winning assists in his career, collected above all in Austria (14+19 in 109 matches, effectively a goal or an assist every three games). His appearances for the Danish national team are 14, with which he was the owner in the last World Cup finished in the groups. He also boasts a hat-trick in his careerwith Denmark at the 2017 U21 Euros against Lithuania.