The pictures taken by photographer Johnny Miller with the help of drones are breathtaking and impressive. In his series “Unequal Scenes” he shows the differences between the places where the rich live and the slums of the poor from a bird’s eye view, whether in India, Brazil, South Africa or the USA. Although “inequality” is actually far too mild an expression for what you get to see here. Inequality is nothing bad, how boring the world would be if we were all the same, if our houses all looked the same! It is not inequality that is to be seen here, but outrageous injustice: while some crowd into huts in the dust, others leave them alone Always water the lawn of your golf course well. And it is not uncommon for neatly erected walls or electric fences to separate the areas from one another and ensure that nothing disturbs this scandalous order. In fact, pictures sometimes say more than a thousand words.

