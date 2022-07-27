



After eight months, the second batch of themes of the Beijing Stock ExchangefundOn sale from July 25th to August 5th, respectivelyCITIC Construction InvestmentBeijing Stock Exchange selects two-year fixed-opening mixed andInvescoThe Great Wall North Exchange selects two-year fixed-opening mix. Fund managers generally said that they are optimistic about the North ExchangeSpecialized and new“Enterprise investment value.

Only 10 days after the approval of the second batch of 3 Beijing Stock Exchange themed funds,InvescoGreat Wall Fund、CITIC Construction InvestmentThe Beijing Stock Exchange themed fund under the fund was the first to go on sale.Sale by shareannouncementshow,InvescoThe Great Wall North Exchange selects two-year fixed-opening mixed,CITIC Construction InvestmentThe Beijing Stock Exchange has selected two-year fixed-opening mixed fundraising caps of 500 million yuan, mainly investing in companies listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange. During the closed period, the proportion of the fund’s investment in North Exchange stocks shall not be lower than 80% of non-cash assets.

Zhang Jing, an investment veteran with more than ten years of experience in fund management, will be the proposed fund manager selected by Invesco Great Wall North Exchange for two years.It is reported that Zhang Jing has joined since May 2014.Invesco Great Wall Fund, and has served as the fund manager of the stock investment department since October 2014. The current products under management are Invesco Great Wall Strategy Selection and Flexible Configuration Mix. As of the end of the second quarter, Zhang Jing’s management scale was 1.731 billion yuan, and the best fund return during his tenure was 233.9%. Zhou Ziguang and Sun Wen will jointly serve as the proposed fund managers selected by CITIC Construction Investment Beijing Stock Exchange for two years. According to public information, Zhou Ziguang and Sun Wenjun joined CITIC Construction Investment Fund in 2016. As of the end of the second quarter, Zhou Ziguang had a total of 3 products under management, with a total management scale of 1.465 billion yuan, and the best fund return during his tenure was 203.61%. Sun Wenze has served as a fund manager since April 2021. Currently, the products under management include CITIC Construction Toro Yi Hybrid and CITIC Construction Toro Trust Flexible Allocation Hybrid.

Zhou Ziguang and Sun Wen said that companies in the Beijing Stock Exchange have two characteristics that are significantly different from those listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen. First, they are “small and beautiful”. The market value of companies listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange is relatively small, and most companies have less revenue than those listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen. Shenzhen listed companies are higher. Second, the industries to which companies listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange belong to innovative service industries and high-tech manufacturing industries.

Regarding the investment value of companies on the Beijing Stock Exchange, China Securities Investment Fund believes that the valuations of companies on the Beijing Stock Exchange are relatively attractive.In addition, Beijing Stock Exchange companies also have three major characteristics.net profitThe data is eye-catching; second, the innovation attribute is strong, and the industry covers industrial materials, information technology, medicine and health, consumption and other diversified subdivided innovation fields, and enterprises in strategic emerging industries and advanced manufacturing industries account for more than 80%; third, backup companies have great potential , many enterprises have obtained national or provincial “Specialized and new“”Single champion” and so on.

Zhou Ziguang and Sun Wen said that the future investment direction will focus on “Specialized and new“Small and medium-sized enterprises and leading companies in the track, focus on the development space and growth potential of the company, and give priority to companies with good development trends and growth potential. In terms of specific tracks, they are more optimistic about the industries that are actually related to the direction of energy transformation and reform, and technology Innovation brings new demands or increases global market share related directions, such as low-carbon environmental protection, photovoltaics, wind power,energy storagevehicle electrification and intelligence,semiconductor、Virtual RealityThese fields have large development space, fast growth rate and competitive advantages.

Invesco Great Wall Fund believes that, on the whole, compared with the listing thresholds of the Shanghai and Shenzhen Main Boards, the Science and Technology Innovation Board and the ChiNext Board, the Beijing Stock Exchange has more flexible restrictions on the listing of enterprises, but it has strengthened the requirements for liquidity and the use of funds. , and added and revised a number of regulatory systems. For small and medium-sized enterprises with innovative advantages and high growth potential, it is more suitable to obtain funds from direct financing channels. In addition, the Beijing Stock Exchange has introduced a market maker system to improve the market mechanism, making pricing more efficient, and the market operation is expected to be more stable, providing a good market environment for fund operations.

Recently, the second quarterly reports of the first batch of eight Beijing Stock Exchange themed funds have been disclosed. From the perspective of positions, as of the end of the second quarter,Harvest Fund、China Universal FundIts Beijing Stock Exchange theme fund positions exceed 87%.Li Tao and Liu Jie, managers of two-year fixed-opening hybrid funds selected by Harvest North Exchange, said in the second quarterly report that they have used online, offline and other methods to conduct research on listed companies.researchAt the same time, by participating in battle matching and secondary market purchases, etc., buy listed companies with positive growth within the sector. At present, the market value of many companies listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange is undervalued, and in the second quarter, the stock position of the Beijing Stock Exchange has been actively increased.

