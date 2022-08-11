Recently, according to Xinhua News Agency, the construction of the second domestic large cruise ship was started in Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. era.

It is understood that the first domestic large cruise ship to be built in 2019,At present, it has fully entered the stage of key internal installation and system completion and commissioning, and is scheduled to be delivered in 2023。

The second domestic large cruise ship has undergone a series of optimization work on the basis of the first ship, and has the characteristics of large volume, multiple functions and high requirements.

This large domestic cruise ship is 341 meters long, 37.2 meters wide, and has a gross tonnage of about 142,000 tons.Compared with the first ship, its total length has increased by 14.4 meters, the total tonnage has increased by 6,700 tons, and the number of guest rooms has increased by 19, and the total number of guest rooms has reached 2,144.

It is also equipped with a 16-story superstructure living and entertainment area, with a large performance center, large restaurants, specialty restaurants, bars, cafes, shopping plazas, art corridors, children’s centers, SPA, water parks and other rich leisure and entertainment facilities .

Although the overall construction is more magnificent and more difficult than the first ship,However, the design and construction cycle of the second domestic large cruise ship was shortened by 6 months.At present, about 40% of the detailed design has been completed, and the balance of production design models and the issuance of structural production design drawings have been fully started.

Large cruise ships represent a country’s equipment construction capabilities and comprehensive technology level. As a behemoth with 25 million parts, the management of cruise materials, parts, and equipment systems can form a huge database.

Not only that, because it is sailing at sea, its construction error cannot exceed 20 mm, so as to ensure the safety and reliability of this “sea giant”.

