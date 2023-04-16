The shortage of skilled workers in Germany rose to a record level in 2022

According to a study by the employer-related Institute of the German Economy (IW), more than 630,000 vacancies for skilled workers could not be filled last year. This is the largest gap since the start of the observation period in 2010.

DAccording to a study, the shortage of skilled workers in Germany reached a new record level in 2022, despite the strain on the economy caused by the Ukraine war and high inflation. Mathematically, more than 630,000 vacancies for skilled workers could not be filled last year because there were no suitably qualified unemployed people available nationwide, reported the competence center for securing skilled workers (Kofa) of the employer-related organization Institute of German Economy (IW) on Sunday. This is the largest shortage of skilled workers since the start of the observation period in 2010.

According to the study, the bottlenecks were particularly pronounced in the areas of health, social affairs, teaching and education, as well as in the areas of construction, architecture, surveying and building services engineering, where arithmetically six out of ten vacancies could not be filled. However, the shortage of skilled workers was also above average in the fields of natural sciences, geography and IT.

According to the study, the shortage of skilled workers in the commercial services, goods trade, sales, hotel and tourism sectors almost tripled last year. Here, arithmetically, a good three out of ten vacancies could not be filled in 2022. However, the strong increase in this area can also be explained by a catch-up effect after the sharp slump in the wake of the corona pandemic.

Basically, according to the study, the following rule currently applies on the labor market: the higher the required qualification, the more difficult it is to fill vacancies. Experts with a university degree in the fields of computer science, electrical engineering, construction planning and supervision were particularly sought after. Here, according to the study, nine out of ten vacancies were unemployed with appropriate qualifications.