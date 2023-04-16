Home » Hospice and palliative care in Germany
Health

Hospice and palliative care in Germany

by admin

To the background

Palliative care is the care of seriously ill and dying people. This also includes pain therapy in outpatient and inpatient settings. Patients receive palliative medical care in particular from panel doctors, nursing services and inpatient facilities.

The key issues paper was drawn up in close consultation with MPs Jens Spahn, health policy spokesman for the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, Emmi Zeulner, member of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group’s health working group, Prof. Dr. Karl Lauterbach, deputy chairman of the SPD parliamentary group, and Hilde Mattheis, health policy spokeswoman for the SPD parliamentary group.

See also  The flu vaccination campaign is ready to start, priority to those at risk

You may also like

MotoGp, Americas: Rins wins ahead of Luca Marini....

Skin picking and nail biting | Hand and...

There is a natural aroma that can reduce...

Safety at sea: all the electronics you need

re-read the words live after Roma-Udinese

Serie A, Roma-Udinese 3-0: Mourinho consolidates the Champions...

What’s your favorite drink? The choice will reveal...

MotoGP Austin wins Alex Rins falls Bagnaia the...

Android, get these five updates now I can’t...

Speech at the Berlin Demography Forum 2015

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy