CZAKAN – Unreal

CHAKAN

Unreal

(Melodic Hard Rock) Label: Pride & Joy Music (Soulfood)

Format: (LP)

Release: 14.04.2023

I definitely believe that CHAKAN set a world record with their second album “Unreal”, or do you know another band that is releasing their second album after almost 34 years and still with the original line-up?

After their reunion in 2022 and the re-release on February 23, their then 1989 much acclaimed debut album „State of Confusion“, the five warhorses from Pforzheim plucked up courage and started the project for a second work. “Unreal” was produced and recorded in the band’s own Greenbox studio by guitarist Oliver Güttinger. The whole thing was mixed by keyboarder Fein in the Horus Sound Studio, where “State Of Confusion” was recorded. The band pulled the strings themselves, so to speak, and you can clearly hear this fact on the 14 new tracks.

CZAKAN succeeds in returning with the first three songs. Catchy, rocky and appealing at the same time, the new work opens with “Free Line” and “Getting Hungry”, “Breaking All The Rules” starts a bit calmer and can come up with a nice solo. “Free Line” is also one of the two songs (“She is A Woman” is the second) that was mentioned by the label on the re-release of “State Of Confusion” but was nowhere to be found. The songs were already written in the 80s. I was still wondering why they didn’t include both songs as bonus tracks on this re-release? “Unreal” brings the answer to the “why” and frankly, the two fit better here than on the debut.

CZAKAN have transferred the spirit of the 80s to 2023 and you can see that in every single song. Every single song has its moments, even if one or the other song is a bit lukewarm (“Under The Gun” for example or “Locked In A Cage”), others like the bouncer “Show Me All Your Love” are convincing across the board .

I have to admit that I like the second album a lot better than the re-release that I recently reviewed. “Unreal” seems more of a piece and the years have audibly done the band good.

For fans of bands like THE DOCKER, BONFIRE, CRAFT and many more, there is a clear recommendation from me here.

Tracklist „Unreal“:

1. Free Line

2. Getting Hungry

3. Breaking All The Rules

4. Livin’ In A Nightmare

5. Get Down

6. Burns Like A Fire

7. Under The Gun

8. City Nights

9. Masquerade

10. She Is A Woman

11. Winners Don`t Cry

12. My Sweet Love

13. Locked In A Cage

14. Show Me All Your Love

Total playing time: 52:45

Band-Link:

CZAKAN – Unreal LineUp: Michael Schennach – Vocals Oliver Güttinger – Guitar Tom Fein – Keyboard Randy Arcachon – Drums Frank Schrafft – bass 8.5 … Buy on Amazon

