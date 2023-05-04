«The Social Proof», Lazzerini’s way to the communication it provokes

Listen to the audio version of the article

Even Heraclitus would be stunned by the speed in which things change in the globalized society of the third millennium. Sometimes it really happens that we are unable to keep up with the changes, especially those of communication, which have reduced to the bone the principle of programmed obsolescence whereby what this morning is new and revolutionary, this same afternoon is ancient, outdated, useless (or almost). There is therefore nothing left to do but try to keep up to date, aware that it is a continuous update that is necessary in order not to end up like the dinosaurs.

And if for some, few in truth, keeping informed may not be essential, for those who do business the first rule of the “Fight Club” is to communicate, followed by the 1Bis rule which provides for doing so in the new ways imposed by social networks. In fact, no one is born an influencer, but many can become one, even for a small niche of followers, those who are interested in getting on their side. And to do this, i.e. to become an “influencer in your sector” today, you need to obtain the “Social Proof”. Which, mind you, is no longer built by talking directly, eye to eye with people, but with marketing strokes, well-chosen messages and, in short, communication.

To analyze this new trend is Federico Lazzerini, 31 years old, born in Pietrasanta, married, with two young daughters and already finished in the Forbes ranking as one of the most powerful young people in the PR sector. In his latest book, published by Mondadori, which title The Social Proof, Lazzerini analyzes precisely this new need that those who do business have: to build a social proof that makes them immediately identifiable, reliable and, consequently “purchasable”. Because social proof takes the form of increases in turnover, and this is no small thing. Except that even in the case of social proof there are rules which are the ones the author talks about in the book.

The first is to be radical: no half-measures, no wink at political correctness and the will to please: social proof is built with strokes of provocation. The second is that social proof is what gives life meaning (no wonder, we just said you have to be radical in your statements). Translated, according to Lazzerini it is the reputation that gives the legitimacy to exist and to compete in a world where trust and credibility have become the most precious assets. Because reputation and brand are not just commercial concepts, they are above all philosophical concepts that have deep roots in our humanity. Your brand and reputation are what allow you to give meaning to your life and fulfill your mission in the world. Agree?

It could happen that it is not, but as evidence of the validity of his theories, the author brings a few case histories, such as that of the masons who hang on to ropes: those of EdiliziAcrobatica who have certainly not invented a profession and are not they weren’t even the first to do it in Italy, but they were the first to believe that what they were doing had to be communicated in an original way. And the result is that today everywhere we turn we see one. Not only that: today the rope construction sector has changed its name and has become that of acrobatic construction. More social proof than that?