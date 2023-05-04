terrible diagnosis for the 24-year-old

It all started in 2021 after a trip to Nashville with her boyfriend: “I burped, it was a tumor”

A story that can be condensed into that terrible: “I burped, it was a tumor”, the diagnosis for the 24-year-old Florida nurse it was terrible and Bailey McBreen she ignored those trivial symptoms until the cause was revealed to her. The girl, as reported in the media, had started burping in 2021 up to 10 times a daysomething “not normal” for her.

And in an interview, the 24-year-old explained how she got there to have a shock diagnosis from the doctors: “It was really an out of the ordinary experience. I felt like I was sitting in the corner of the room looking at myself and not being able to do anything”. And again: “Time seemed to slow down and my heart rate quickened. I was in a complete state of shock.” The woman had started to suffer from bouts of burping during a trip to Nashville with her boyfriend Caden. The belching had started and was followed by acid reflux, which the doctors attributed to anxiety.

The truth and the cycle of chemotherapy

The truth was far worse and after several analyzes and checks, to Bailey McBreen a tumor was diagnosed to the colon. Bailey McBreen will have to undergo to chemotherapy until the end of August for a very rare type of neoplasm in young people the nurse. It strikes only two people out of 100,000 aged between 20 and 24 between 2015 and 2019.