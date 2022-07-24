Nanfang Daily News (Reporter/Liu Qian Intern/Tang Xinyue Correspondent/Huang Yonghua, Huang Yaxi, Chen Wan) On July 23, the start-up meeting for the trial operation of the southern regional power market was held, which marked the first implementation of the national unified power market system in the southern region. On the same day, more than 157 power plants and users in Yunnan, Guizhou, and Guangdong reached the first cross-provincial spot transaction in the southern region through the southern regional electricity market trading platform.

The southern regional power market covers five southern provinces and regions including Guangdong, Guangxi, Yunnan, Guizhou, and Hainan, including mid- and long-term power markets, spot markets and ancillary service markets. After the trial operation of the southern regional power market, the medium and long-term trading cycle will fully cover the year, month and week; spot trading will be expanded from Guangdong to Yunnan, Guizhou, Guangxi and Hainan, enabling cross-regional and inter-provincial electricity spot trading in the five southern provinces; The variety and compensation mechanism of the auxiliary service market will be further improved. By 2023, the southern regional power market will form a unified platform for cross-regional, cross-provincial and intra-provincial joint operations to carry out multi-variety and high-frequency cross-regional and cross-provincial power transactions.

Release real price signals and accurately reflect the relationship between power supply and demand

At present, my country is accelerating the construction of a national unified power market system, and encourages the construction of regional power markets in areas that undertake major national and regional strategies. The five southern provinces and regions have complementary resources from east to west, close grid connection, and a relatively high degree of market openness. In January and June this year, the National Development and Reform Commission and the National Energy Administration successively approved the Work Plan for the Southern Regional Electricity Market and the Implementation Plan for the Southern Regional Electricity Market, promoting the accelerated construction of a multi-level unified electricity market system.

“In the power market, regions with strong energy endowments realize economic benefits by selling electricity to load centers, which is conducive to the decisive role of the market in the optimal allocation of resources.” said Cai Baorui, deputy general manager of China Southern Power Grid Power Dispatching and Control Center. The spot market can find out the price of electricity at different times and in different spaces based on the real-time supply and demand in the market, and promote the efficient use of energy in the whole society. It can be as low as a few cents or even zero yuan, which more accurately reflects the relationship between power supply and demand.”

The so-called spot market of electricity refers to first-hand delivery and physical delivery in a short period of time. In August 2018, the electricity spot market in the south (starting from Guangdong) successfully completed the settlement trial operation of different time dimensions and various complex scenarios from day, week to month, and entered continuous operation in November 2021, which has exceeded 260 days so far. , realizing the effective conduction of power generation costs and releasing real price signals.

Cai Baorui said: “The price of electricity can go up and down, and it really plays a role in price discovery.” For example, from November to December last year, when coal prices were running high, the average spot price of electricity in Guangdong rose to 0.682 yuan/kWh, a 47% increase from the benchmark price. ; From May to June this year, due to the fall in coal prices and the easing of supply and demand, the price dropped to below 0.432 yuan/kWh.

It is estimated that in the whole year of 2022, the cumulative market-based transaction electricity in the southern regional power market will reach 1.11 trillion kWh, which is close to the total electricity consumption of the whole society in 2021 in the three provinces of Guangdong, Yunnan and Guizhou. By the end of 2023, the proportion of market-based transaction electricity will reach about 80%, and the number of market entities participating in the transaction will increase to more than 8 million households, 80 times that of the previous one.

Inter-regional and inter-provincial transaction cycles are shorter and more frequent

Under the “dual carbon” goal, new energy ushered in vigorous development. Taking the southern region as an example, it is expected that during the “14th Five-Year Plan” period, the new energy installed capacity will increase by more than 100 million kilowatts, and during the “15th Five-Year Plan” period, new energy will increase by about 100 million kilowatts. will be expanded to 250 million kilowatts.

New energy power generation has the characteristics of randomness, volatility and intermittency, which is quite different from traditional energy. It is urgent to improve the operation mechanism of the power market to better adapt to the large-scale new energy power generation entering the market and support the rapid development of new energy through marketization. develop.

“In the past, there was generally only one trading opportunity per month. If the incoming water suddenly increased, it would be impossible to trade in the market. In the future, it will be possible to trade once a day or even every 15 minutes.” Business of the Marketing Department of Huaneng Lancang Hydropower Co., Ltd. Director Ye Rui said, “In addition, we can offer more independent and flexible quotations, and buyers can also shop around.”

“When the price of clean energy has an advantage and the quotation is lower than that of conventional power supplies, the result of market competition will automatically realize the full consumption of clean energy; when there is no advantage in the price of clean energy, in order to ensure the consumption of clean energy, it will be forced to clear, according to the Relevant national regulations arrange clean energy to generate electricity on the grid.” Li Zhiyong, manager of the spot market department of the power dispatching control center of China Southern Power Grid, said that after the establishment of the southern regional power market, shorter cycle and higher frequency power transactions will be carried out, which can cope with new energy power generation. The randomness and volatility of energy resources make the allocation of energy resources more flexible.

It is understood that the southern regional power market is also a national green power trading pilot platform. Since the green power transaction was piloted last year, the accumulated transaction volume of electricity has reached 2.57 billion kWh, and a price mechanism of “electric energy price + environmental premium” has been established, which can meet the needs of export-oriented enterprises to use green power. With the further improvement of the electricity market in the southern region, in the future, in the southern region, electricity sales companies and electricity users can “customize” clean energy and conduct “peer-to-peer” transactions with power plants.

“By then, the power trading channels between the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Yunnan, Guizhou and other western regions, and even Southeast Asian countries will be more smooth.” Liang Zhifei, deputy director of the Development Research Department of the Guangzhou Power Trading Center, believes that western power plants need broader sales channels On the other hand, users in the east hope to have a more flexible and wider range of energy purchase options. Relying on the platform of the southern regional power market, various market players can participate in power transactions through medium and long-term, spot and other methods, and promote the development of power resources. Large-scale optimized configuration to promote green and low-carbon transformation of energy production and consumption.

Southern Regional Electricity

Market construction process

●In 2015, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council issued “Several Opinions on Further Deepening the Reform of the Electric Power System”, a new round of electric power system reform was fully launched, and the construction of the electric power market was accelerated in the southern region.

●From 2016 to 2017, Guangzhou Electric Power Trading Center and five provincial trading centers were established successively in the form of joint-stock systems.

●In 2018, the electricity spot market in the south (starting from Guangdong) started trial operation.

●In August 2020, the trial operation of full-month settlement was completed for the first time. It started continuous operation in November 2021 and has exceeded 260 days so far.

●In July 2021, the country’s first regional FM ancillary service market was officially launched.

●In November 2021, the 22nd meeting of the Central Comprehensive Deepening Reform Committee reviewed and approved the “Guiding Opinions on Accelerating the Construction of a National Unified Electricity Market System”, and the construction of my country’s electricity market has entered a new stage.

●In January and June 2022, the work plan and implementation plan of the southern regional power market were successively approved.

●In July 2022, the southern regional power market will start trial operation.