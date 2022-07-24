The launch of the “Ask the Sky” experimental module is imminent. The launch mission of the “Wentien” experimental module this time is still the special vehicle for the cabin section of my country’s space station – the Long March 5B carrier rocket.

Yesterday (23rd) Wenchang Space Launch Site has completed the filling of kerosene to the rocket, and today (24th) will carry out the filling of liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen. This also means that the Wentian experimental cabin has entered the real “Wentian countdown”.

The Wentian experimental cabin is about to be launched: the refueling system is full of firepower and enters the “Wentian countdown”

Walking into the back-end control room of the fueling system at the launch site, the commander of each fueling is interacting with the front-end operator through simple instructions composed of digital codes to prepare the pipeline before the official fueling.

Ask He Ping, the kerosene filling commander of the sky cabin task: There are hundreds of valves in one filling reservoir area, and the filling process is interlinked. There must be efficient communication and tacit understanding between the commander and the field operator. After an instruction is issued from the backend, the frontend must complete it quickly and correctly the first time.

According to the plan, the mission will refuel the rocket with liquid hydrogen, liquid oxygen and kerosene at different times.

Zhu Kaixiang, commander of liquid oxygen refueling in the sky cabin mission: As a one-stage semi-configured rocket, its core stage uses a liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen engine, and then the boosted liquid oxygen kerosene engine is currently the only one in my country. The most powerful rocket engine. The task of our system is to complete the accelerated launch of liquid hydrogen, liquid oxygen, and kerosene accurately and on time during the refueling and launch procedure, so as to provide a steady stream of power for the rocket’s flight.

As the main fuel liquid hydrogen, this is a low-temperature propellant with extremely low temperature, which is flammable and explosive. The Long March 5B is a rocket with a relatively strong carrying capacity in China at present, and its liquid hydrogen filling amount is relatively low. It is very important. In the daily propellant support work, how to ensure the 100% safe implementation of the links such as transshipment, storage and filling is the top priority.

Zhao Hongshun, the commander of liquid hydrogen refueling in the sky cabin mission: Before the important work of liquid hydrogen transfer, transfer, and refueling of this launch mission, we will fully check the status of the equipment and conduct emergency response drills to improve the safety of the staff. Thinking and understanding, be fully prepared for possible failures to ensure the smooth completion of the task.

