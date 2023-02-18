An alliance of the five autonomous regional corporations that have a seat on the Pacific coast, will allow the strengthening of strategies for the conservation of mangroves in the Colombian Pacific.

Mangroves are very important systems because they protect against coastal erosion and are the habitat of a wide variety of species such as fish and migratory birds.

That is why the Regional Autonomous Corporations of the Pacific, belonging to the Creapi Pacific Regional Commission for Environmental Education, met at the San Emigdio Environmental Education Center in Palmira to define actions in the environmental education processes towards these ecosystems.

Each corporation showed how they have been developing in their territories the strategies that they apply with the social actors so that they internalize various environmental issues.

During this year 2023, the representatives of the commission identified the need to create a joint strategy on the subject of conservation of the mangrove ecosystem in the Colombian Pacific and each of the five CARs will strengthen and join efforts to obtain good results.

Community

Coastal marine communities are essential in this enterprise.

It is noteworthy that the Reciprocal Agreements for Water (ARA) in the rural area of ​​Buenaventura, especially with the piangüeras, has provided greater conservation to the mangrove ecosystem.

mangrove school

Alan Rentería Asprilla, deputy director of Codechocó, points out that the regional strategy for the conservation and protection of the mangrove will be developed through campaigns, forums and, in turn, the realization of a mangrove school where the community “will help us to In the medium term, a mangrove restoration can be observed in these five regions of the Colombian Pacific”.

Process

Dayra Perea Castro, a specialized professional from the CVC said that “the eight strategies of the National Environmental Education Policy have not been separated from the first strategy that Creapi will develop.”

The official added that “we have reached the conclusion that, through the Cidea, Prae and Proceda, we will continue in the process of continuing to strengthen environmental education in all social actors.”

It is important to mention that Creapi emerged as an initiative of the Association of Regional Autonomous Corporations – Asocars, with the aim of making environmental education visible and articulating in the territories under the area of ​​influence.

Comments