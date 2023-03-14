Europe swings with the banks

The European stock exchanges turn down but hold after the collapse of the eve in the wake of the failure of the Californian Silicon Valley Bank and the cascade of Signature Bank. Wall Street futures are positive while Treasury yields have stabilized with the 2-year around 4% pending US inflation mid-day.

The lens is on the next moves of the central banks. First the ECB which on Thursday will have to take into account the tensions on the banking system, then the Fed. Some large investment banks went so far as to foresee a break (Goldman and Natwest) and others (Nomura) even a 25 basis point cut at the meeting of next week.

Among the individual squares in detail, Milan appears more nervous than others, while Istat estimates that in January industrial production will decrease by 0.7% compared to December. The Ftse Mib turns at -0.11% with the banks remaining in check. In particular Bper (-2.5%) and Fineco (-2.4%) The spread between Btp and Bund rises to 193 points with the yield at 4.23%. Paris is also down -0.1%. The drop in London was more marked (-0.5%). While Frankfurt is still above parity (+0.18%). The area index, the stoxx 600, fell mainly with energy-related stocks. Oil ends up with WTI below 73 dollars a barrel (-2.7%) and Brent below 79 dollars a barrel (-2.3%). Gas drops 3.95% with TTFs in Amsterdam above 47 euros per megawatt hour. For exchange rates, the euro rose to 1.07 against the dollar.