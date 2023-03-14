Sony previously announced that there would be a large supply of PS5, and just one month later, it went further and officially released the first advanced PlayStation 5 controller of its own design—DualSense Edge. In the past, advanced controllers were mostly launched by other brands, such as Razer Raiju, Nacon Revolution and so on. What are the characteristics of PS’s own works this time? Next, we will test it for everyone!

Appearance and new buttons

The Edge is exactly the same shape as the DualSense, with the inherent left cross and right pattern buttons left in place. The original functions of DualSense are also retained, including tactile feedback, adaptive triggers, built-in microphone, dynamic control and other functions. Edge adds four additional buttons, which are the two Fn on the lower periphery and LB and RB on the back.

The Fn key is a major selling point of Edge. FN is used to control the user interface and adjust the game volume and chat balance. Just press Fn to summon the Edge menu, which means that players can transfer the controller settings at any time, and there is no need to switch between games. Complicated resetting of the handle. Edge allows players to have up to four different settings, which are suitable for different games and shared by multiple users.

LB and RB are Edge’s unique back buttons, which are made of silver metal and provide two sets of different keycaps: reed-like long switches and semi-circular paddles. Players can replace LB and RB buttons with other buttons, but they can only be set to repeat the existing single-key input, and cannot be set to more than one button command.

Replacement Parts and Interchangeable Designs

Besides the four extra buttons, what makes the Edge special is its detachable cover. Just tick the Release button on the back, and the cover will pop up by itself. After inference, there may be opportunities to launch different shapes of covers. After removing it, you will see another thoughtful design of Edge, which is the detachable mushroom. The mushrooms on both sides are clearly seen from the front as a module design. After simply pulling up the silver clips on both sides, the module will loosen by itself, and the whole module can be disassembled with a light pull. There is also a track below for guidance, as long as the module is pushed into the track, it is correct. Mushroom damage has always been a major reason for users to replace the handle. I believe this design can effectively prolong the service life of Edge. In addition, Edge also provides Mushroom with two additional types of keycaps: standard car-shaped and high and low dome handles, a total of three types.

In addition to the four extra buttons and replacement parts, the design and materials of the handcraft itself have also been improved, and more details have been added to improve the user experience. L2 and R2 add repeated prominent patterns, and the distance becomes three-stage, and the distance between the left and right sides is adjusted by the inner mechanism of the two buttons. Players can adjust the three distances from short, medium, and long according to their needs, and the distances on the left and right sides can be different, which makes the degree of freedom and usability greater.

upgrade details

The surface of the TouchPad is embellished with details, repeating and embossing four iconic patterns. The grip on the back of the Edge is upgraded to a rubber material, and a large number of patterns are irregularly printed to increase the feel, but the front is still smooth.

The box also comes with a Type-C cable end lock, which can properly lock the 2.8m charging cable and handle in the box. The front of the box can also be opened, and the player can charge the controller by placing it in the box.

Custom Profile

Staying at the most iconic profile function of Edge, there are many functions and changes, and you can set extremely personalized custom control items according to your own and game needs. In addition to being able to reset (such as O, X reverse) or disable the button (such as deactivating L1 / R1), you can also fine-tune the sensitivity of the mushroom and increase the dead zone according to your personal strength and inertia, and create a setting that completely suits you. Except for the Fn key, all the keys of Edge can be adjusted through options, and even the PS or Share chain can be disabled to avoid accidental touches and make it easier for you to move and operate in the game in a disguised form. Just saying that the OX inversion is convenient for many users who can play Switch and Xbox.

The vibration and trigger strength of Edge have a wide range of settings on both sides of the mushroom, and the sensitivity, curve and dead zone can be set freely. In addition to the preset settings, five presets are basically provided: fast, accurate, stable, digital, and dynamic. Players can further adjust the setting details as needed. Such as dead zone ratio and curve. I believe that you have to find out slowly in your hands before you know what to do to make your favorite settings. Extensive customization can facilitate game actions and improve the experience. For example, increasing the mushroom blind zone can prevent false touches and move to the crosshair during FPS; reducing the blind zone can control the throttle more precisely in racing games.

Detachable Mushroom Module

The assembly and disassembly of the mushroom module is very smooth, and no force is required at all. Loosening or snapping the silver clip will cause the module to move a little, so players don’t need to worry about damage to the controller by excessive force. It is very convenient to replace the mushroom keycaps, just pull out the original keycaps, and then “snap” the keycaps back. The tall keycaps are convenient for moving the camera quickly when playing FPS; the short keycaps are suitable for precise operation. The easy replacement process makes players feel more at ease and comfortable when operating.

In terms of feel, the fixed buttons such as the cross on the left and the button with the pattern on the right and the mushroom feel the same as the original DualSense; L2 and R2 have prominent patterns to increase friction and feel, and they will not be thrown away even with sweaty hands. The control is more handy , but compared with the ordinary DualSense, it has a stronger rebound force and needs to be pressed harder. If there is no need to use the force function, the distance of L2R2 can be shortened from the whole section. It is more convenient to use R2 to shoot in FPS games, speed up the shooting speed, and facilitate continuous single-point.

Control and grip

The pattern watermark on the Touchpad increases the feel, slows down the finger movement speed, and increases the strength to make the selection more accurate. There is also a pattern printed on the back of the Edge. The rubber material is matched with the pattern to increase the touch and friction. The palm, ring finger, and little finger will all fall on the rubber.

LB RB is generally triggered by the middle finger or ring finger. The unique metal touch is comfortable to use and you can feel the obvious difference. However, the long switch is too long to make it easy to touch it by mistake. However, it is very useful to set it to switch in racing games. feel; I feel that the semicircular paddle is safer to use, and the middle finger can also be placed in the LB RB position in advance, making continuous operation easier and smoother.

one piece storage box

The carrying storage box can store Edge and all components neatly, which is more tidy in appearance. It is also a thoughtful place to open the front opening to charge the Edge directly in the box. There is also a wire cloth in the box, which is convenient for handling overly long charging cables. It can be said that everything is available.

The cable end lock accessory is very practical. Even if you pull it vigorously, you can’t separate the wire and the handle, which can effectively prevent slipping. Moreover, the included Type-C is nearly 2 meters long, which is definitely enough for a general Hong Kong unit. But the disadvantage is that only the original or the same size thread ends will be effectively locked first, and the heads of other sizes will fall off after testing, which may not be applicable.

power considerations

Another thing to note is that the Edge doesn’t last very long.According to Australian controller parts supplier buddscontroller Twitter After dismantling the Edge, it was found that the battery capacity has dropped from 1560mAh to 1050mAh, and the battery life is only 5 to 10 hours.

The vibration of GR-Edge is significantly stronger, and the processing is more detailed, bringing a greater sense of presence. R2 uses the accelerator with greater intensity, because the intensity is stronger and much clearer, and the throttle can be controlled more delicately.

FIFA – Set LB and RB to a square circle to achieve the Fake Shoot function, or set LB and RB to L1R1 to allow the thumb to have more space to move, and can also achieve accurate shooting and so on. However, it is recommended to adjust R2 to the middle section. If the full section is used, players will need to use more fingers for long-term running.

There is not much difference in appearance between the two, but Edge does take user experience and feelings into account in many places in terms of operation and details. It has advantages over Dualsense in many aspects: FN, LB, and RB make the combination of buttons more variable, a variety of different replacement parts to suit users’ preferences, plus personal high-customization control settings, so that users can customize their own inertia and It is necessary to adjust the settings of the handcraft, and develop a convenient game and its own setting group.

In addition, the replaceable mushroom module will undoubtedly help prolong the lifespan of the handicraft. The metal LBRB and the detailed L2R2, TouchPad and the back all upgrade the use feeling. The three-stage L2R2 is also a very practical function. However, Edge is relatively heavy on the hand, and using L2R2 and mushrooms also requires greater strength. You may not get used to it at first, and it may make your wrist more tired after long-term use. Overall, it is much more complicated and heavy than the original DualSense.

The author would think that Edge will have a greater sense of operation, but the original DualSense feels lighter and less labor-intensive. Whether the price of Qianzhong is reasonable or not depends on whether the function is suitable for itself, but as far as the first official advanced hand is concerned, it also has a certain collection value.

latest videos