MILANO – The energy issue is always the great protagonist of these positive days on the financial markets, yesterday returning from the fifth session in a row with the “plus” sign. The record prices of natural gas and electricity continue to attract attention and keep the alert level high in view of the winter season. And Germany, which is fond of the idea of ​​continuing the life of nuclear power beyond Angela Merkel’s plans, is the epicenter of concern, given its high dependence on Moscow and the difficult game of replacement.

Although the stocks in Berlin are filling up at a faster rate than expected (we are at 77%, two weeks ahead of the schedule that leads to 95% in November), the country – writes Bloomberg – will struggle to have enough fuel to pass winter, in the event of complete suspension of the Russian supply. To say this, complete with a time indication of about two and a half months of survival for the German heating, industrial and energy demand, is the president of the Federal Networl Agency, the German energy authority, Klaus Mueller.

Words that come just as the Russian high-gas bill emerges on the German energy giant Uniper, the subject of a bailout plan by the state to ensure its solvency: in the first half of the year it recorded a net loss of 12.3 billion euros. due to the falling deliveries of Russian gas, a consequence of the war in Ukraine. “In order to respect the contracts with its customers, Uniper has been and is forced to buy gas at high market prices”, reads a statement. The result was also affected by the accounting adjustments linked to the reduction in deliveries and the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Among these arguments and concerns, always with an eye to the graphs on gas prices, the lists are in any case continuing their positive phase. Yesterday Wall Street happily recorded the quarterly accounts of Walmart (+ 5%) and Home Depot (+ 4%), and awaiting the publication of the minutes of the last meeting of the FOMC, the monetary policy arm of the Fed, today. the Dow Jones gained 239.60 points (+ 0.71%), the S&P 500 rose 8.10 points (+ 0.19%), while the Nasdaq closed down 25.50 points (-0 , 19%).

The session was also positive in Asia (Tokyo + 1.2%) on speculations that China could field more consistent stimuli: Premier Li, the financial agency writes, told local governors of six provinces (which account for 40% of the Dragon economy) to accelerate pro-growth measures.