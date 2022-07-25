MILANO – The concern that, in order to cope with increasingly “hot” prices, central banks will have to tighten their policies even more worries the financial markets. The Austrian governor Robert Holzmann, a member of the ECB board, according to the Bloomberg argues that it may be necessary to accept a “moderate” recession to curb price pressure, if inflation signals are still on the upside. “Hopefully that’s not necessary,” he told the Orf network on Sunday evening.

The same reasoning that is being done within the Fed, where even the tightening is already at a more advanced degree. The US central bank will announce its next move on Wednesday, again with the aim of keeping inflation under control. And here too the expectation is that it is necessary to inflict some more punishment on the economic trend to bring prices back into the ranks: the expectation is for another 75 basis point squeeze, but it is hoped that President Powell will give some indication on the next steps. More and more analysts believe it is inevitable to drive the economy into recession, or at least to a condition of higher unemployment, to deflate prices that have been at the highest for forty years.

Among these speeches, the reopening of the markets looks weak as it has already been in Asia, where the main squares have moved in the red. Futures on European exchanges are mixed, while those on Wall Street are slightly down.