Asian stock exchanges: Tokyo closes lower, Hong Kong positive

Asian stock exchanges are proceeding contrasted, held back, on the one hand, by the statements of some members of the Fed who have dampened expectations of a loosening of the tightening of monetary policy after the slowdown in inflation, and supported, on the other, by the measures adopted in China, the easing of the ‘zero Covid’ policy and support for the real estate sector.

The Nikkei index in Tokyo ends trading down 1.06% to 27,963.47 points. The Shanghai composite index, after an upward start, lost 0.16% while Hong Kong, after a rally start, advanced 1.49%.