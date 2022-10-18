MILANO – Positive restart for the European stock exchanges supported by the towing of Wall Street. Yesterday, the US financial center ended the session with a large increase driven by the excellent quarterly data of some listed companies. Gas is still in the spotlight in Europe, with the European Commission today formalizing its proposals to the Council to tackle the energy crisis. Meanwhile, the prices of raw materials continue to fall: in Amsterdam in the morning the price stands in the area of ​​120 euros per megawatt hour.

A positive day also for the Asian markets, despite the Chinese decision to postpone the dissemination of the GDP growth figure, while the Communist Party congress is underway. Tokyo is in good shape, with trading at + 1.42%.