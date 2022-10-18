BERLIN – “We don’t want the ‘Basta-Politik”, the politics of Basta, that’s exactly what he said, in Italian. The co-leader of the Young Greens, Thomas Dzienus, is infuriated by Olaf Scholz’s ruling decision to extend the life of the three still active nuclear power plants by three months, until April 2023. But the chancellor wanted to speak. an end to a discussion that had been dragging on for weeks and had opposed two of his most important ministers.