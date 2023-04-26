The stock world tour with tech icon Pip Klöckner

Episode 260

This week, Zschäpitz is arguing with Philipp Klöckner about the most important stock market headlines, such as prosperity in Germany, the best AI share or the oil price. And if the well-known tech investor replaces the Deffner, then the tech sector will have to undergo a stress test.

Other topics:

Quo vadis stock market – when the markets bottom

The bank tremors are already over – what the latest figures reveal about the solidity of the industry

Life hacks for the student days – What Klöckner and Zschäpitz would have liked to have known as students

Don’t trust the narrative – which common narrative styles are not correct

Blue tick on Twitter – why Klöckner and Zschäpitz pay the social media service for verification

Shrinking fintech industry – why the revolution in banking benefits customers but not company shares

Being a guest in a podcast at Axel Springer – what Klöckner’s Insta followers say about it

