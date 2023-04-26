Home » The stock world tour with tech icon Pip Klöckner
Business

The stock world tour with tech icon Pip Klöckner

by admin
The stock world tour with tech icon Pip Klöckner

Episode 260

This week, Zschäpitz is arguing with Philipp Klöckner about the most important stock market headlines, such as prosperity in Germany, the best AI share or the oil price. And if the well-known tech investor replaces the Deffner, then the tech sector will have to undergo a stress test.

Other topics:

Quo vadis stock market – when the markets bottom

The bank tremors are already over – what the latest figures reveal about the solidity of the industry

Life hacks for the student days – What Klöckner and Zschäpitz would have liked to have known as students

Don’t trust the narrative – which common narrative styles are not correct

Blue tick on Twitter – why Klöckner and Zschäpitz pay the social media service for verification

Shrinking fintech industry – why the revolution in banking benefits customers but not company shares

Being a guest in a podcast at Axel Springer – what Klöckner’s Insta followers say about it

Imprint:

Data protection:

See also  Dollar under observation, markets ready to sift Fomc minutes

You may also like

Build a modern food industry system and travel...

Expert Anthony Sheridan: Examine power structures in Osnabrück...

GM jumps by more than +3% post earnings...

Orcel’s maxi-salary increase “sabotaged” by Fideuram (and not...

Core Inflation Remains High, Several ECB Officials Hint...

ValutECO is the New Groundbreaking ESG Tool for...

Pensions, increases coming in May 2023: who benefits

Switzerland continues to rely on feed soy from...

McDonald’s beats earnings estimates and even defies inflation....

Five districts affected: Mittelbrandenburgische Sparkasse closes several branches

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy